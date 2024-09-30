Monsters Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Details

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the initial roster and schedule for the club's 2024-25 Training Camp. On-ice camp sessions begin Monday, September 30 at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville and will initially feature 11 players; five forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders, as outlined alphabetically by position below.

All on-ice sessions are free to attend, open to the public, and subject to change in terms of date and time. Additions to Cleveland's training camp roster will be announced as camp proceeds.

2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (11) - accurate as of 9/28/24

Forwards (5)

Cameron Butler, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, Stefan Matteau, Justin Pearson

Defensemen (4)

Cole Clayton, Corson Ceulemans, Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders (2)

Pavel Cajan, Zachary Sawchenko

Cleveland Monsters 2024-25 Training Camp Schedule

Brunswick Auto Mart Arena - 15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136

Monday, September 30th 11:30 am

Tuesday, October 1st 11:30 am

Wednesday, October 2nd 11:30 am

Thursday, October 3rd 11:30 am

Saturday, October 5th 11:30 am

Monday, October 7th 11:30 am

Tuesday, October 8th 11:30 am

Wednesday, October 9th 11:30 am

Thursday, October 10th 11:30 am

