Monsters Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Details
September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the initial roster and schedule for the club's 2024-25 Training Camp. On-ice camp sessions begin Monday, September 30 at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville and will initially feature 11 players; five forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders, as outlined alphabetically by position below.
All on-ice sessions are free to attend, open to the public, and subject to change in terms of date and time. Additions to Cleveland's training camp roster will be announced as camp proceeds.
2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (11) - accurate as of 9/28/24
Forwards (5)
Cameron Butler, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, Stefan Matteau, Justin Pearson
Defensemen (4)
Cole Clayton, Corson Ceulemans, Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil
Goaltenders (2)
Pavel Cajan, Zachary Sawchenko
Cleveland Monsters 2024-25 Training Camp Schedule
Brunswick Auto Mart Arena - 15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136
Monday, September 30th 11:30 am
Tuesday, October 1st 11:30 am
Wednesday, October 2nd 11:30 am
Thursday, October 3rd 11:30 am
Saturday, October 5th 11:30 am
Monday, October 7th 11:30 am
Tuesday, October 8th 11:30 am
Wednesday, October 9th 11:30 am
Thursday, October 10th 11:30 am
