Nevada Donor Network Foundation & Henderson Silver Knights Present 2024 Annual 'Swing for Hope' Golf Tournament

October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Nevada Donor Network Foundation (NDNF) and the Henderson Silver Knights are proud to announce the 2024 "Swing for Hope" Golf Tournament. The event will take place at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at the Revere Country Club, located at 2600 Hampton Rd. in Henderson.

Henderson Silver Knights players will participate in the tournament, playing alongside other attendees to help raise money for NDNF. Breakfast and awards luncheon included and there will be a raffle of authentic signed HSK gear.

"The Nevada Donor Network 'Swing for Hope' Golf Tournament is something our team looks forward to every year," said FEG Minor League Sports Properties CBO Gabe Mirabelli. "We are proud to continue partnering with NDN and its Foundation to support the life-saving work they do day-in and day-out."

All proceeds from the golf tournament will go towards NDNF's "End the Wait" campaign, which will help fund the Nevada Transplant Institute. The Nevada Transplant Institute will expand organ transplantation capabilities in Nevada and residents beginning with a kidney program in northern Nevada. The NTI is being developed so Nevadans no longer have to seek life-saving care in surrounding states, which creates a financial, physical, and emotional burden for critically ill patients. They will be able to be evaluated, transplanted, and cared for locally.

Registration for the event is now open. For tickets and more information about the "Swing for Hope" Golf Tournament, please visit www.nvdonor.org/sfh. If you have any questions or are interested in sponsorship information, please contact Events at events@nvdonor.org.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.