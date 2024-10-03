Hogs Wrap up Preseason Slate Tonight in Iowa

Coralville, Iowa - A brief two-game exhibition schedule comes to a close for the Rockford IceHogs tonight as they travel to Coralville, Iowa to take on the Iowa Wild at Xtreme Arena at 7 p.m. The contest is the back end of two-straight contests between the Central Division foes.

Rockford knocked off the Wild on Wednesday morning at the BMO Center 4-3 behind a third period goal from defenseman Ethan Del Mastro. Mitchell Weeks played all 60 minutes in goal, making 27 saves in the winning effort. Tonight's lineup in Coralville is expected to look quite different from the group that suited up on Wednesday.

With the IceHogs current training camp roster at 35, the majority of players who skated on Wednesday aren't expected to play tonight to make way for the rest of the training camp roster and the opportunity to play in an exhibition game.

Training camp will conclude on Friday, Oct. 11 and tonight is the final tune up for the IceHogs before they open the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Center.

Opening Night festivities will start with a pregame block party starting at 4 p.m. outside the BMO Center and will feature live music from Trippin' Billies, plus food trucks, a craft beer tasting, red carpet player arrivals, and a T-shirt giveaway presented by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford. Get tickets for Opening Night now!

