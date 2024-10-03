Admirals Set Television Schedule for 24-25
October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will air seven games during the 2024-25 on My24 in Southeast Wisconsin beginning with the team's home opener on Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs.
This is the fifth season that the Admirals will air games on My24.
Aaron Sims will continue to serve as the lead broadcaster on all TV games and he will be joined by Admirals Legend Mark Van Guilder as a color analyst. With Sims on the TV side, veteran broadcaster Matt Menzl will once again do the play-by-play work on the radio side for the team.
"We are excited to continue our partnership with My24 to bring our games to local television here in southeastern Wisconsin," said Greenberg. "Having our games on TV is a great way to spread the Admirals brand and to introduce people to the excitement of Admirals hockey."
2024-25 Admirals TV Schedule
October 19th vs. Rockford
November 9th vs. Chicago
December 30th vs. Cleveland
January 24th vs. Charlotte
February 21st vs. Henderson
March 15th vs. Hartford
April 12th vs. Chicago
The Admirals will kick off the regular season on the road in Grand Rapids on Friday, October 11th against the Griffins. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024
- Admirals Set Television Schedule for 24-25 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Nine Players Sent to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Rally to Beat Bears in School-Day Shootout - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rangers Assign Bo Groulx to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Nevada Donor Network Foundation & Henderson Silver Knights Present 2024 Annual 'Swing for Hope' Golf Tournament - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Drop Preseason Opener to Pens 4-3 in Shootout - Hershey Bears
- Hogs Wrap up Preseason Slate Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- L'Heureux, Wiesblatt, Wilsby Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins to Host Milwaukee for Opening Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Announce Addition to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 10:30 a.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.