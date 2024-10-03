Admirals Set Television Schedule for 24-25

October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will air seven games during the 2024-25 on My24 in Southeast Wisconsin beginning with the team's home opener on Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs.

This is the fifth season that the Admirals will air games on My24.

Aaron Sims will continue to serve as the lead broadcaster on all TV games and he will be joined by Admirals Legend Mark Van Guilder as a color analyst. With Sims on the TV side, veteran broadcaster Matt Menzl will once again do the play-by-play work on the radio side for the team.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with My24 to bring our games to local television here in southeastern Wisconsin," said Greenberg. "Having our games on TV is a great way to spread the Admirals brand and to introduce people to the excitement of Admirals hockey."

2024-25 Admirals TV Schedule

October 19th vs. Rockford

November 9th vs. Chicago

December 30th vs. Cleveland

January 24th vs. Charlotte

February 21st vs. Henderson

March 15th vs. Hartford

April 12th vs. Chicago

The Admirals will kick off the regular season on the road in Grand Rapids on Friday, October 11th against the Griffins. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.

