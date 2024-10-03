Roadrunners Announce Food Promotions, El Lazo Special

October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners have announced season-long nightly food promotions and El Lazo de Tucson details for their Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

Family 4 Packs, Two for Tuesdays, Hat Trick Wednesdays and Frosty Fridays will headline at Tucson Arena during the team's ninth season that begins with the Home Opening Weekend; with Opening Night Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. against Texas and Family Day Sunday, October 20 at 4 p.m. Single Game Tickets, Flex Packs, the Weekender Plan and Season Memberships can be purchased HERE.

Family Four Packs include: four tickets and a $20 Food Vouchers starting at $99 for all Sunday home games on: Sunday, October 20; Sunday, November 10, Sunday, December 29; Sunday, February 23; Sunday, March 16 and Sunday, April 6.

Two for Tuesdays will feature: $2 Popcorn and $2 Soft Drinks on Tuesday, November 26; Tuesday, March 11 and Tuesday, April 1.

Hat Trick Wednesdays highlight a $20 voucher that can be redeemed for any combination of three of the listed items including: a Hot Dog, Nachos, Soft Pretzel, Soft Drink, Water, Candy and Chips.

Frosty Fridays for all Friday Roadrunners home games featuring $5 Hot Dogs and $5 Draft Beers.

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH TICKET PACKAGE

In conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, the Roadrunners are also proud to announce the El Lazo de Tucson Ticket Package that includes: a game ticket to all three El Lazo games on Friday, October 25; Friday, January 31 and Friday, April 18 and a special El Lazo t-shirt. That package starts at $79.98.

The t-shirt was designed by local Latina artist and muralist Alejandra Trujillo. Back in 2022, Trujillo designed and painted the Roadrunners Hockey Mural located at the Boys & Girls Club DEK Hockey Rink on Grant Avenue.

SEASON TICKETS, WEEKENDER PLAN, GROUP TICKETS, SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Season Tickets for all 36 home games at Tucson Arena, are on sale now HERE and include: enhanced experience, greater game flexibility and additional member perks. Visit Roadrunners Ticket Sales Central HERE for more details on our Weekender Plan, Group Tickets and Single Game Tickets.

The Roadrunners open the season on the road against the Colorado Eagles on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12 both at 6:05 p.m.

Opening weekend at the TCC for the Roadrunners begins on Saturday, October 19 versus the Texas Stars; which includes a tailgate and red-carpet entrance of the 2024-25 Roadrunners. Tickets for opening night can be found HERE.

The games will be broadcasted on radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the IheartRadioApp. The games can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

