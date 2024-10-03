Islanders Rally Falls Short in Preseason Opener

October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, opened their preseason schedule with a 5-4 setback to the Hartford Wolf Pack at the Koeppel Community Sports Center on Thursday.

The Islanders made a late push in the third period and rallied back from an early three-goal deficit but came up short. Forwards Joey Cipollone, Jack Randl, William Dufour and Matt Maggio all scored, while Henrik Tikkanen went the distance and made 18 saves in net.

The two rivals will meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. That game is closed to the public.

Hartford accounted for each of the first three goals on Thursday, including Alex Belzile's power-play tally just 7:57 into the game, which came nine seconds after Marshall Warren was called for cross-checking. Jake Murray followed with a shorthanded goal less than two minutes later, racing down the left wing and landing a shot into the top left corner, blocker side on Tikkanen at 9:26. Maxim Barbashev's first goal of the preseason came 7:36 into second period to make it 3-0.

The Islanders answered with the next two goals to quickly close the gap. Cipollone got it started at 9:36 of the second period, turning within the slot and beating goaltender Louis Domingue after 16 consecutive saves. Austin Heidemann was credited with an assist after setting up Cipollone from the half wall.

Randl made it 3-2 at the 15:13 mark when he weaved to the left circle, dragged, and placed a low wrist shot under Domingue while shorthanded.

Hartford got one back just before the second period ended when former Islanders forward Blade Jenkins beat Tikkanen from the right circle at 17:29.

Bridgeport made a relentless push in the third and eventually tied the game, 4-4, in the closing minutes. Hard work in the neutral zone paid off for Dufour, who forced a takeaway, got his feet moving for a partial break, and buried a shot glove side while closing in on Domingue at 13:38.

Maggio leveled the contest just 2:13 later when he took a pass from Alex Jefferies, dragged above the left hash marks, and placed a bullet over Domingue's reaching glove. His first goal of the preseason made it 4-4 with 4:09 to play.

Hartford's Nathan Sucese had the final say at 16:54 of the third period, collecting the game-winning goal at even strength. Sucese worked his way in tight, avoided a scramble, and took Jenkins' pass from below the goal line for a soft finish into the top right corner.

The Islanders went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill but were 0-for-6 on the power play.

Opening Night: The quest for the Calder Cup begins Saturday, Oct. 12th with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Providence Bruins. In the team's annual tradition, fans will be treated to a pre-game block party on the Total Mortgage Arena Plaza from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring live music, food, and drink. Islanders' fans will also have the opportunity to get their hands on new 'Fisherman' merchandise for the very first time. The first 2,500 fans will receive a Fisherman bucket hat and an LED bracelet when doors open at 6 p.m.

