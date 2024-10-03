Monsters Announce Addition to Training Camp Roster
October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday one addition to the club's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster as Columbus loaned defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Cleveland. Details on Cleveland's 2024-25 Training Camp are available here.
2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (15) - accurate as of 10/3/24
Forwards (8)
Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, James Malatesta, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson
Defensemen (5)
Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Corson Ceulemans, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil
Goaltenders (2)
Pavel Cajan, Zachary Sawchenko
