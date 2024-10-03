Nate Sucese Strikes Late as Wolf Pack Down Islanders 5-4

October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack picked up their first victory of the preseason on Thursday night, beating the rival Bridgeport Islanders in a dramatic contest by a final score of 5-4 at the Koeppel Community Sports Center on the campus of Trinity College.

Nate Sucese played the role of hero in his preseason debut with the Wolf Pack. After the Islanders stormed back with two late goals to tie the hockey game, Sucese pounced on a loose puck and jammed home the rebound at 16:54 of the third period.

Alex Belzile opened the scoring in his preseason debut 7:57 into the contest, converting Hartford's first powerplay of the game. With Marshall Warren in the penalty box for cross-checking, Belzile took a pass from Jake Leschyshyn and wired home the ice-breaking goal.

Adam Erne, also making his preseason debut, picked up the secondary assist on the tally.

The goal marked Hartford's third straight successful powerplay, dating back to Wednesday night's preseason opener against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

15 seconds after taking the lead, the Wolf Pack found themselves down a skater. Blake Hillman was assessed a slashing penalty at 8:12, giving the Islanders their first powerplay of the contest.

It would be the Wolf Pack who extended the lead, however, with the Islanders up a skater. Jake Murray blasted home his first goal of the preseason at 9:26, making it a 2-0 spread.

Jaroslav Chmelaø picked up the primary assist on the goal, while Dylan Roobroeck was credited with the secondary helper.

Louis Domingue made 11 saves in the period for the Wolf Pack, including one on a point-blank opportunity for William Dufour.

Maxim Barbashev extended the lead to 3-0 at 7:36 of the second period. Henrik Tikkanen was unable to corral a loose puck in front of the crease, where Barbashev was stationed. The rookie forward found the puck and jammed in his first of the preseason to put the Wolf Pack firmly in control.

Joey Cipollone got the Islanders on the board 9:23 into the middle stanza. Cipollone wandered into the slot and fired a shot by Domingue for his first of the preseason.

The Islanders' penalty kill, stung by a Wolf Pack powerplay goal in the opening stanza, exacted some revenge late in the second period. With Riley Piercey in the box for tripping, Jack Randl fired home his first goal of the preseason at 15:13 to draw the Islanders within a goal.

Shortly after surrendering the shorthanded marker, Erne had a terrific opportunity to restore the two-goal lead but was denied by Tikkanen.

Moments later, Blade Jenkins restored the two-goal lead with his first goal of the preseason. Jenkins worked his way down the right wing side before snapping a shot that beat Tikkanen at 17:29. Barbashev was credited with the lone assist on the goal, giving him a two-point night (1 g, 1 a).

The Islanders refused to go quietly, however. Dufour, denied by Domingue earlier in the contest, was sprung in on a breakaway late in regulation time. Dufour beat Domingue for his first goal of the preseason at 13:38, drawing the Islanders within a goal once again.

Just over two minutes later, at 15:51, the Isles tied the game thanks to Matthew Maggio's first of the preseason. Maggio fired a puck from the high slot that beat Domingue.

Sucese's late tally, combined with a flurry of saves from Domingue, proved to be enough as the Pack held on for their first win of the exhibition season.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

