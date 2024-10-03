Nine Players Sent to Reading
October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have trimmed their roster by nine players today.
Four players have been loaned by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL and five players have been released from their Professional Tryout (PTO) contracts and returned to Reading.
Loaned to Reading:
Parker Gahagen - G
Keith Petruzzelli - G
Emile Chouinard - D
Tyler Gratton - F
Released from PTO:
Connor McMenamin - F
Lou-Felix Denis - F
Brock Caufield - F
Vinnie Purpura - G
Logan Britt - D
UPDATED PHANTOMS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Lehigh Valley's Training Camp roster currently stands at 23 players. However, more players are expected to arrive from the Philadelphia Flyers camp where they currently have 36 players on the preseason roster.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to preseason action at PPL Center this Saturday against the Hershey Bears. The Phantoms will conclude the preseason on the road with a Sunday tilt at 3:05 in Wilkes-Barre and a chance to avenge this opening preseason setback.
Opening Night for the Phantoms is Saturday, October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack featuring a Rally Towel giveaway for the first 5,000 fans presented by Service Electric.
