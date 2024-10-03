Nine Players Sent to Reading

October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms battle the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms battle the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have trimmed their roster by nine players today.

Four players have been loaned by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL and five players have been released from their Professional Tryout (PTO) contracts and returned to Reading.

Loaned to Reading:

Parker Gahagen - G

Keith Petruzzelli - G

Emile Chouinard - D

Tyler Gratton - F

Released from PTO:

Connor McMenamin - F

Lou-Felix Denis - F

Brock Caufield - F

Vinnie Purpura - G

Logan Britt - D

UPDATED PHANTOMS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Lehigh Valley's Training Camp roster currently stands at 23 players. However, more players are expected to arrive from the Philadelphia Flyers camp where they currently have 36 players on the preseason roster.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to preseason action at PPL Center this Saturday against the Hershey Bears. The Phantoms will conclude the preseason on the road with a Sunday tilt at 3:05 in Wilkes-Barre and a chance to avenge this opening preseason setback.

Opening Night for the Phantoms is Saturday, October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack featuring a Rally Towel giveaway for the first 5,000 fans presented by Service Electric.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.