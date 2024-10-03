Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 10:30 a.m.

October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears open their 2024 preseason schedule in a morning clash against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Hershey will also host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday before concluding its preseason slate on Saturday in Allentown against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Hershey Bears (0-0-0-0) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (0-0-0-0)

Oct. 3, 2024 | 10:30 a.m. | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Jared Cummins (2), Mason Riley (79)

Linespersons: Patrick Dapuzzo (57), Chandler Yakimowicz (60)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Mixlr, Caps Radio 24/7

Preseason games are NOT broadcast via the Bears Radio Network or the Bears Mobile App. Audio coverage starts at 10:30 a.m.

WHO ARE YOU?:

The Bears opened training camp on Monday with 40 players officially on their roster, along with injured NHL-contracted forwards Luke Philp and Spencer Smallman continuing their rehab after sustaining injuries in Washington Capitals camp, for a noticeably large preseason roster. Hershey will use this morning's game, along with its remaining exhibition contests, to give an extended look at the depth within the organization.

FAMILIAR FACES:

Hershey's training camp roster boasts 17 skaters who appeared in at least one game for the Bears during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, while goaltender Clay Stevenson made two appearances during the postseason run for Hershey in relief of Hunter Shepard, who currently remains on the training camp roster for the NHL's Washington Capitals. Several additional current players were part of Hershey's playoff roster, though they did not see game action.

NEW LOOK BEHIND PENGUINS BENCH:

While Todd Nelson and his coaching staff are back in its entirety for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign, the Penguins organization underwent some significant change behind the bench during the offseason. While Sheldon Brookbank heads into his third year as an assistant coach for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the Penguins have added head coach Kirk MacDonald (former head coach of the ECHL's Reading Royals and most recently the United States Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints) and assistant coach Nick Luukko (most recently the head coach of the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen).

ON THIS DATE:

Oct. 3, 1964 - The Bears faced the Montreal Canadiens in their final exhibition prior to the 1964-65 regular season at Hershey Sports Arena. Hershey fell 4-0, as future Hockey Hall of Famer Henri Richard scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Habs to victory.

