Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Rhett Parsons
October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Rhett Parsons to a two-year AHL contract.
Parsons, 21, recorded six goals and 11 assists in 68 games this past season with the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) while serving as assistant captain. Through four seasons with Medicine Hat, the Cremona, Alberta native recorded 52 points (17goals, 35 assists) in 219 games. The 6'3, 213-pound defenceman attended the Toronto Maple Leafs 2024 Development Camp and the Prospect Showdown.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 82 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.
