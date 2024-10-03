Bears Reduce Training Camp Roster
October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears have reduced the club's Training Camp roster.
The following players have been released from their tryouts and will report to the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL):
-Jack Adams, F
-Jeremy Davidson, F
-Kyler Kupka, F
-Seth Eisele, G
The Bears continue the preseason when they host the Penguins on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for this game. Hershey opens the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.
