Rangers Assign Bo Groulx to Wolf Pack

October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Bo Groulx to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Groulx, 24, recorded two assists in 45 games with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks during the 2023-24 season. His 45 games played were an NHL career-high.

The native of Rouen, FRA, has skated in 65 NHL games with the Ducks, scoring five points (1 g, 4 a). He recorded his first career NHL goal on Nov. 7, 2021, against the St. Louis Blues.

Groulx has also appeared in 145 career AHL games with the San Diego Gulls. He has recorded 90 points (39 g, 51 a) throughout his four seasons in the league. Groulx recorded a career-high 18 goals, 21 assists, and 39 points during his last season with the Gulls, 2022-23.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are presented by Verizon.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.