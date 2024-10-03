L'Heureux, Wiesblatt, Wilsby Assigned to Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forwards Zachary L'Heureux and Ozzy Wiesblatt and defenseman Adam Wilsby to Milwaukee.

The Admirals roster now stands at 31 players.

Milwaukee completed their first week of training camp and now head to Kansas City for a pair of games this weekend against Coachella Valley in their only pre-season action.

The Admirals will kick off the regular season on the road in Grand Rapids on Friday, October 11th against the Griffins. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.

