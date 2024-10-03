L'Heureux, Wiesblatt, Wilsby Assigned to Milwaukee
October 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forwards Zachary L'Heureux and Ozzy Wiesblatt and defenseman Adam Wilsby to Milwaukee.
The Admirals roster now stands at 31 players.
Milwaukee completed their first week of training camp and now head to Kansas City for a pair of games this weekend against Coachella Valley in their only pre-season action.
The Admirals will kick off the regular season on the road in Grand Rapids on Friday, October 11th against the Griffins. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024
- Rangers Assign Bo Groulx to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Nevada Donor Network Foundation & Henderson Silver Knights Present 2024 Annual 'Swing for Hope' Golf Tournament - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Drop Preseason Opener to Pens 4-3 in Shootout - Hershey Bears
- Hogs Wrap up Preseason Slate Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- L'Heureux, Wiesblatt, Wilsby Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins to Host Milwaukee for Opening Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Announce Addition to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 10:30 a.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.