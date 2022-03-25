Moose Falter in OT
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (33-18-3-2) tangled with the Chicago Wolves (37-11-5-5) Friday night at Allstate Arena. The Moose were coming off a 5-3 loss against Rockford on March 23.
Chicago opened the scoring in the first period. Josh Leivo gathered a loose puck on the goal line and flung it on net. The disc bounced through the equipment of Evan Cormier and gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead. Chicago added to their lead on the power play. Andrew Poturalski's pass redirected into the Manitoba net and pushed their lead to 2-0. The Moose got on the board with a late power play goal from Jeff Malott. A Leon Gawanke shot was tipped in front and the rebound bounced to Malott who potted his 19th of the season to cut into the Wolves lead. Cormier ended the frame with 11 saves while Alex Lyon made six of his own.
The Moose tied the contest off the rush in the first minute of the middle frame. Eyssimont powered down the ice and beat Lyon with a low shot that tied the contest 2-2. Manitoba pushed ahead with a second power play goal. C.J. Suess burned into the offensive zone and deked past Lyon before depositing the puck in the back of the net on his backhand. That pushed the Moose ahead 3-2. Andrew Poturalski drew a penalty shot late in the frame, but lost the handle on the attempt which kept the Moose ahead. Manitoba outshot Chicago 9-5 in the second period and took a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes of play.
Chicago responded with a tying goal from Jamieson Rees less than two minutes into the third to even the contest 3-3. Both clubs pushed the rest of the period, but neither Cormier or Lyon gave an inch and kept the contest deadlocked at three apiece. The horn sounded and the game proceeded into overtime. Manitoba put together a furious display in the extra frame and outshot the Wolves by a 7-3 count, but Leivo ended the contest with 2.2 seconds left to capture the Chicago win. Cormier ended the night with 24 saves in the loss. Lyon made 27 saves in the extra time victory.
ï»¿Statbook
Mikey Eyssimont has six points (4G, 2A) over his last four games
Eyssimont has scored in four consecutive contests and leads the Moose with 32 points
Jeff Malott (1G, 1A) recorded two points in the loss
Eyssimont and Malott become the first two Moose skaters to break the 30-point barrier
Dean Stewart has assists in consecutive games.
What's Next?
The Moose road trip finishes up as they head to Rockford to clash with the IceHogs on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.
