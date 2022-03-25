Checkers Shut out in Cleveland
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers' hot streak hit a bump in the road as they began a two-game set in Cleveland with a 1-0 loss on Friday.
It marked the second time the Checkers have failed to hit the back of the net this season, as they also fell by a 1-0 score to Utica back on Nov. 27. The loss snaps the Checkers' point streak at five games (4-0-1), a run that had tied their longest of the season. This was the team's first regulation loss since March 9.
All of the offense in this contest came midway through the first period, as the Monsters' Jake Christiansen scored on the game's first power play. From that point on, both goaltenders were up to the task as Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 31 saves and benefitted from three hit goalposts, while Charlotte's Joey Daccord stopped 26 shots to continue his stellar month of March.
Charlotte, which ranks third in the league with 200 goals scored in 60 contests this season, has scored just four goals in its last four outings. On the other side of the puck, they have also only allowed five goals during that span.
The teams will meet again for a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday. After that, the Checkers return to Charlotte to begin their final home stand of the regular season on April 1.
NOTES
Daccord is 5-1-0 with a 1.31 goals-against average and .963 save percentage in March. He has allowed two goals or fewer in seven straight starts ... Dennis Cholowski led the Checkers with six shots on goal ... The Checkers are 1-1-1 in the season series with Cleveland that concludes Sunday ... Forward Connor Bunnaman made his Checkers debut ... Defenseman Connor Carrick returned to the lineup after missing 11 games due to injury ... Grigori Denisenko, Max Gildon, John Ludvig, German Rubstov and Gustav Olofsson missed the game due to injury ... Serron Noel, Dennis Cesana and Antoine Bibeau were healthy extras.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2022
- Chaffee Lifts Iowa to 5-4 Overtime Victory over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Dellandrea's Hat Trick Highlights Stars' Shootout Win - Texas Stars
- Moose Falter in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Leivo's Late Heroics Crush Moose Again - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Extend Point Streak in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Offence Stifled by Pesky Penguins - Belleville Senators
- Cal O'Reilly Plays 1,000th Pro Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Greaves Delivers Monsters 1-0 Shutout over Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Clamp Down, Defeat Senators, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Sunk by Late Powerplay Goal against Rival Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Grosenick Blanks Bears Again in 2-0 Providence Win - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds' Power Play Delivers Late to Top Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Troy Grosenick Records 28-Save Shutout as Providence Bruins Take Down Hershey Bears, 2-0 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Zetterlund Leads Team against Crunch, Win 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shut out in Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- The Road Ahead: March 25 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Marlies Open up Weekend on Road vs. Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Sign Forward Alex Ierullo to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Providence Bruins Sign Grant Gabriele to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season - Providence Bruins
- Series Preview vs. Tucson: March 25 & 26 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls to Host Community Night Sunday, March 27 - San Diego Gulls
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Single-Game Ticket On-Sale for the Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- Kaden Fulcher Summoned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks at Stockton Heat Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dries and Rempal Continue Sedin-Like Magic, Canucks Defeat San Jose 4-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate: Heat Host Canucks Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Final Meeting with Thunderbirds this Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Sign Forwards Robbie Payne and Owen Sillinger to AHL Contracts for 2022-23 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Hershey Goes for Win 3,000 - Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #54: Tucson at Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.