San Diego Gulls to Host Community Night Sunday, March 27

March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host Community Night on Sunday, Mar. 27 when the club hosts the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena San Diego (5 p.m.). The Gulls are inviting all fans in attendance to help distribute $35,000 in San Diego Gulls Foundation funds to 10 local non-profit organizations. The San Diego Gulls Foundation has donated over $675,000 into the San Diego community since its inception in 2016.

Community Night will support San Diego nonprofit organizations including A Bridge For Kids, AVID Center, Burn Institute, Challenged Athletes Foundation - Operation Rebound, Emilio Nares Foundation, The Rosie Network, San Diego Chill, San Diego Ducks Sled Hockey, School Safety Patrol Program and Urban Street Angels.

Upon entry to Pechanga Arena San Diego, fans will receive San Diego Gulls Foundation "Gulls Bucks" they should donate to the non-profit of their choice on the concourse near Section 10.

To learn more information about each non-profit organization participating and receiving funds from the San Diego Gulls Foundation, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/CommunityNight.

