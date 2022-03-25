The Road Ahead: March 25

March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







Just over one month remains on the Silver Knights regular-season schedule, with the HSK looking to regain their footing ahead of a heavy stretch of home hockey. For the Silver Knights, 12 of the season's final 16 games will be home games, and the Silver Knights have been a much stronger home team this season. Let's take a look at the Road Ahead...

While the Silver Knights will be playing a lot of home hockey in April, it will be a new home. The final two games at the Orleans Arena will be played on March 25 and 26 against the Tucson Roadrunners, and then it will be off to the team's brand-new arena in Henderson - The Dollar Loan Center. The Silver Knights have gone 28-13-2 (including playoffs) in their two seasons at the Orleans Arena.

Henderson is trying to hang on to sixth place in the Pacific Division and fend off the hard-charging San Diego Gulls. Their remaining schedule may put them in a strong position to find the win column regularly once again. The remaining 16 games include two games against Tucson and four against the San Jose Barracuda, with the HSK boasting an 18-6-0 combined all-time record against those two clubs. The Silver Knights will also host three games against the first-place Stockton Heat, who despite being one of the AHL's top clubs have had their trouble with Henderson this season. The Silver Knights are 3-1-1 against the Heat.

On March 21, defenseman Zack Hayes made his NHL debut for the Golden Knights on the road against the Minnesota Wild. Hayes became the ninth Silver Knights regular to make his NHL debut this season, joining Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, Paul Cotter, Ben Jones, Pavel Dorofeyev, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal, and Kaedan Korczak. Though Logan Thompson made his NHL debut last year, he did make his first NHL start this season and has now appeared in nine games for the VGK this season. Jiri Patera, who has yet to appear in an NHL game in his career, was recalled by the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Several Vegas prospects are getting their first taste of pro hockey late in the season in Henderson. Brandon Kruse, a fifth-round pick of the Golden Knights in 2018, joined the team on a professional tryout agreement on March 15 after five seasons of NCAA hockey. He picked up his first professional point with an assist in Henderson's 3-1 loss to San Diego on Tuesday. Goaltender Isaiah Saville has also joined the HSK on a professional tryout, days after signing his entry-level NHL deal with Vegas (beginning next season). Saville starred in three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He has yet to see game action with Henderson.

Alan Quine scored the Silver Knight's only goal on Tuesday in San Diego, but inched closer to a milestone. Quine has scored 98 goals in his professional career - 86 in the AHL, 10 in the NHL, and two in the ECHL.

On March 19 against the Gulls, the Silver Knights erased a 3-1 deficit in the second period and battled for a 4-3 shootout victory. It was Henderson's seventh win this season when trailing entering the third period, the highest total in the AHL this season.

Including post-season play, the Silver Knights are five goals shy of 300 scored in franchise history.

On Saturday, March 26, the Silver Knights will say goodbye to the Orleans Arena in style with Mardi Gras Night. The team will wear custom specialty jerseys, which will then be signed and sold on HSK Authentics on March 30. This will be the Silver Knights fourth theme jersey worn this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.