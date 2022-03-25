Marlies Open up Weekend on Road vs. Rochester
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies open up their weekend in Rochester on Friday night. The two teams last met on February 23rd when Rochester won 5-3. The Marlies are 3-2-0-0 against the Amerks' this season. This is the final meeting between the two divisional rivals.
In their last outing, the Marlies topped the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 6-1 on Wednesday night. The Amerks' are coming off a 6-5 overtime win over the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday. Both teams have won three of their last five games.
Some players to watch on the Marlies side in Friday's game include Brett Seney and Joseph Duszak. Seney leads all Marlies in points with 46, while Duszak is currently second in scoring among AHL defensemen with 43 points in 45 games. On the Rochester side, J.J. Peterka leads the team with 51 points.
Puck drops at 7:05pm EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
