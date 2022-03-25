Abbotsford Canucks at Stockton Heat Preview

TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: https://stocktonheat.com/live/

MATCHUP INFO

- The Abbotsford Canucks will wrap up their four game California road trip on Friday with a visit to Stockton Arena to face off with the Stockton Heat at 6:00pm.

- Friday's game will be the seventh meeting this season between the two teams

- Previous meetings: Nov 5th (3-2 road L), Nov 6th (2-1 road L), Feb 3rd ( 7-3 home L), Feb 4th (2-1 home L), Feb 25th (4-1 home L), Feb 27th (6-2 home W)

- The only remaining game between Abbotsford and Stockton will be April 22nd in Stockton at 7:00pm.

- Abbotsford have won four straight games, and have picked up 11 of their last 12 possible points.

- The Canucks are 2-0 in the second game of a back-to-back against two different teams this season. The team won 4-1 in San Jose last night

- Abbotsford are 3rd in the Pacific Division, with a record of 30-19-4-1 (65 points)

- Stockton are 1st in the Pacific Division, with a record of 37-11-4-1 (79 points)

QUICK NUMBERS

- Abbotsford boasts one of the league's top special team units. Their 23.5% conversion rate on the powerplay is good enough for 3rd in the AHL. That high rate has resulted in 55 powerplay goals, 2nd best in the league.

- Abbotsford can score on powerplays, but Stockton can kill penalties too. Their 87.2% penalty kill percentage is the best in the league, giving up a league lowest 29 powerplay goals against.

- Madison Bowey has been on a tear as of late, picking up 12 points in his last 11 games (5 goals and 7 assists). During that stretch, four games have been multi-point nights.

- Devante Stephens is on his hottest stretch as a Canuck, picking up points in five consecutive games (one goal, four assists). This five game streak is his longest point streak of his AHL career.

- Sheldon Dries snapped his four game goalless skid last night, picking up his 32nd of the year. His 32 tallies are good enough for 3rd most in the AHL.

- Sheldon Rempal also scored last night against San Jose, making it goals in back to back games. Rempal's 25th of the year has him tied for 6th amongst the AHL goal leaders.

LAST GAME - FEB. 27/22 : ABB 6 vs STK 2

On the second game of a back-to-back, the Abbotsford Canucks were finally able to get their first win over Pacific Division rivals Stockton Heat. Michael DiPietro was able to muster 34 saves, pairing with multi-point nights from Sheldon Dries, Nic Petan and Matt Murphy in a 6-2 home victory... CLICK HERE to read more.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Adam Brubacher loaned to Fort Wayne (ECHL), Mar. 24

- Sheldon Rempal returned from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Noah Juulsen returned from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Vasily Podkolzin loaned from Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Nic Petan recalled from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Nic Petan returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Brannon McManus signs an amateur try out agreement to Abbotsford, Mar. 18

- Arturs Silovs reassigned by Vancouver to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL), Mar. 17

- Noah Juulsen returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 16

- Sheldon Rempal returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 16

- Nic Petan recalled from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 15

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Brandon Hickey played his 100th career AHL game, Mar 20 vs. Ontario

Brandon Cutler scored his 1st career AHL goal, Mar 19 vs. Bakersfield

Tristen Nielsen scored his 1st career AHL hat trick, Mar. 16 vs. Manitoba

Justin Dowling scored his 100th career AHL goal, Feb. 27 vs. Stockton

Sheldon Dries played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 25 vs. Stockton

John Stevens played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 7 vs. Tucson

