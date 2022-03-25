Series Preview vs. Tucson: March 25 & 26

The Henderson Silver Knights (25-22-3-1) take on the Tucson Roadrunners (18-30-4-1) for their last weekend at Orleans Arena on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. PT and Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m. PT.

Friday is Knight Hawks Knight, where the Vegas Knight Hawks players, mascot, and cheerleaders will be in attendance. There will also be $2 shots available to add on to any alcoholic drink. Saturday's game will mark the Silver Knights' last game at the Orleans Arena and will be hosting Mardi Gras night. $2 nachos will be available for purchase.

NOTES

Henderson sits in sixth place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 2-7-1-0.

Goaltender Dillon Kelley recently made his AHL debut with Henderson, where he blocked a total of 25 shots and won his first game in goal during the shootout. He has a goal-against average of 2.44 in his two games played.

Silver Knights center Pavel Dorofeyev has three goals in the last five games played. Dorofeyev is the leading point scorer for the Silver Knights, with 40 (23G, 17A).

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Tucson Roadrunners are sitting at the bottom of the Pacific Division in ninth place, with a 6-3-0-1 record in their past ten matchups.

The Roadrunners' top three-point leaders, Matias Maccelli, Michael Carcone and Jan Jenik are currently all called up to the Arizona Coyotes. Their next point leader, Hudson Fasching, has 28 points (11G, 17A) in 39 games played.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov has a goal-against average of 3.67 and has clocked a total of 2057:27 minutes in the net. Prosvetov has the fifth most saves in the league with 919.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 40 points (23G, 17A)

*Daniil Miromanov: 30 points (6G, 24A)

Ben Jones: 27 points (18G, 9A)

*Jake Leschyshyn: 64 points (13G, 13A)

Sven Baertschi: 25 points (13G, 12A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

March 25: Watch on AHLtv and listen on 1230 The Game

March 26: Watch on AHLtv and The CW Las Vegas (Channel 33 or Cable 6) and listen on 1230 The Game

Tickets are available for both games.

