Dries and Rempal Continue Sedin-Like Magic, Canucks Defeat San Jose 4-1

SAN JOSE, CA - Abbotsford Canucks forwards Sheldon Dries and Sheldon Rempal are showcasing a level of chemistry that haven't been seen in a long time.

Especially not in the Vancouver and Abbotsford markets, perhaps not since Henrik and Daniel Sedin. Just like the Sedins were for so many seasons with Vancouver, Rempal and Dries are Abbotsford's two best players.

Similarly to the Sedins too, they both have a flair for the dramatic.

Take for example when Abbotsford played host to the Manitoba Moose on March 16. The Canucks came back from trailing 4-1 to the Moose.

The Canucks eventually defeated Manitoba 5-4 in overtime.

Who scored the overtime winner? Rempal. Of course, Dries had the lone assist. The two combined for a goal, four assists along with 11 shots on net and a plus-4 rating on that night alone.

Vancouver recalled Rempal and defenceman Noah Juulsen the following morning.

Because of this, they missed the first two of Abbotsford's four-game road trip when it visited the Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign for back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.

Dries, meanwhile, couldn't find a way on the scoresheet for both games. Despite this, Abbotsford defeated the Condors and Reign by the scores of 3-1 and 4-2, respectively.

On Monday, Vancouver re-assigned Rempal and Juulsen to Abbotsford.

When Abbotsford visited the San Jose Barracuda at Solar4America Ice (Sharks Ice) on Thursday, Dries and Rempal continued exactly where they left off.

Rempal and Dries, together once again, made an instant impact. Rempal opened the scoring with his 25th goal of the season at 6:54 of the period.

Dries, on the other hand, scored his 32nd goal just about two minutes later to double the lead at 8:56.

The Canucks eventually defeated the Barracuda 4-1 to extend their winning streak to four games.

"We're finding a way to win," Canucks head coach Trent Cull said. "It's a good time to be around our group. Our group has been sharp. We're not the best every night, every period, or whatever, but we're finding ways to win. It says a lot about the guys and what they are doing right now."

Dries and Rempal are No. 1 and No. 2 in team scoring with 58 and 52 points. There isn't often that their names are left off the scoresheet this season.

It's not likely not there will ever be a duo like the Sedins, especially while donning a sweater with Vancouver or Abbotsford's logos. Fans called the chemistry between the two, Sedin Magic.

Dries and Rempal are two players who have showed a glimpse of that magic once again.

Just this time, they have the matching first name.

Maybe it's time to call it: Magic of the Sheldons.

UP NEXT

The Abbotsford Canucks (30-19-4-1) will complete their four-game road trip when they visit the Stockton Heat (37-11-4-1) at Stockton Arena on Friday.

NEWS AND NOTES

The Vancouver Canucks re-assigned forwards Vasily Podkolzin and Nic Petan to Abbotsford and then recalled them, making the two eligible to dress for Abbotsford if and/or when the team plays in the 2022 Calder Cup playoff tournament.

Abbotsford goaltender Spencer Martin made 32 saves for his 16th win of the season. He also extended his win streak to four games and has a 0.930 save percentage over his last 12 games.

Canucks forward Will Lockwood finished with an assist and a plus-2 rating. He has a goal and two assists in his last four games.

Abbotsford defenceman Guillaume Brisebois returned to the lineup. He had been out due to injury since Feb. 16.

Canucks forward Yushiroh Hirano scored his eight goal of the season, which is his new AHL career high. He has goals in consecutive games.

Abbotsford defenceman Madison Bowey finished with a goal and an assist along with a plus-1 rating. He is now on a three-game (two goals and three assists) point streak. He also has five goals and seven assists in his last 11 games.

Canucks defenceman Devante Stephens finished with an assist and was a plus-1 rating. He extended his point streak (a goal and four assists) in five games. He is also has a combined plus-5 rating in that span.

Canucks forward Jarid Lukosevicius got his seventh assist of the season. He now has points in consecutive games. He scored his eighth goal against the Ontario Reign on Sunday.

Abbotsford forward Tristen Nielsen had an assist with a plus-1 rating. He has four goals and two assists along with a combined plus-5 rating in his last six games.

Canucks forward John Stevens finished with an assist. He has a goal and an assist in his last three games.

Abbotsford re-assigned defenceman Adam Brubacher to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets on Thursday.

