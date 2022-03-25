Monsters Sign Forwards Robbie Payne and Owen Sillinger to AHL Contracts for 2022-23 Season

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters signed forwards Robbie Payne and Owen Sillinger to AHL contracts for the 2022-23 season. Cleveland also signed Sillinger to a pro tryout (PTO) contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. In 22 AHL appearances for the Monsters and the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, Payne posted 6-5-11 with four penalty minutes and a +2 rating and added 16-13-29 with 40 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 37 appearances for the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. In 39 appearances for Bemidji State University this season, Sillinger supplied 17-30-47 with 41 penalty minutes and a +10 rating while serving as the Beavers' captain.

A 5'11", 194 lb. right-shooting native of Gaylord, MI, Payne, 28, notched 8-11-19 with 17 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 57 career AHL appearances for the Texas Stars, Springfield, and Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-19 and 2021-22. In 94 career ECHL appearances for the Idaho Steelheads and Adirondack spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-20 and 2021-22, Payne contributed 34-39-73 with 102 penalty minutes and a +7 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Payne tallied 54-40-94 with 42 penalty minutes and a +18 rating in 158 NCAA appearances for Northern Michigan University spanning four seasons from 2014-18. Payne wore the captain's "C" for Northern Michigan and was named to the WCHA's Third All-Star Team in 2017-18 and was named to the 2015-16 WCHA All-Academic Team. In 47 USHL appearances for the Tri-City Storm and Chicago Steel in 2013-14, Payne supplied 14-11-25 with 72 penalty minutes and a +3 rating.

A 5'10", 183 lb. left-shooting native of Regina, SK, Sillinger, 24, posted 51-64-115 with 125 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 134 appearances for Bemidji State spanning four seasons from 2018-22. Sillinger was named to the 2019-20 WCHA Third All-Star Team and the 2018-19 WCHA All-Rookie Team. In three BCHL seasons with the Penticton Vees from 2015-18, Sillinger tallied 66-87-153 with 88 penalty minutes and an even rating. Sillinger helped the Vees claim the BCHL Championship in 2016-17 and served as Penticton's captain in 2017-18. Sillinger played alongside younger brother Lukas, 21, at Bemidji State for two seasons from 2020-22. Cole Sillinger, 18, Owen and Lukas' younger brother, was selected in the first round (12th overall) by Columbus in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and has 11-10-21 with 23 penalty minutes and a -21 rating to his credit in 61 appearances for the Blue Jackets so far this season.

