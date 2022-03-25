Greaves Delivers Monsters 1-0 Shutout over Checkers

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Charlotte Checkers 1-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 23-25-8-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Jake Christiansen scored the only goal of the night on the power play at 10:23 of the first period off feeds from Justin Scott and Trey Fix-Wolansky. Cleveland's Jet Greaves recorded his first AHL shutout with 31 saves while Charlotte's Joey Daccord made 26 saves in defeat.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, March 27, for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 0 - - 1

CLT 0 0 0 - - 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 1/3 3/3 8 min / 4 inf

CLT 31 0/3 2/3 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 31 0 11-8-2

CLT Daccord L 26 1 14-10-2

Cleveland Record: 23-25-8-4, 7th North Division

Charlotte Record: 34-23-4-0, 3rd Atlantic Division

