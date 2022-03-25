Greaves Delivers Monsters 1-0 Shutout over Checkers
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Charlotte Checkers 1-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 23-25-8-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Jake Christiansen scored the only goal of the night on the power play at 10:23 of the first period off feeds from Justin Scott and Trey Fix-Wolansky. Cleveland's Jet Greaves recorded his first AHL shutout with 31 saves while Charlotte's Joey Daccord made 26 saves in defeat.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, March 27, for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 0 - - 1
CLT 0 0 0 - - 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 27 1/3 3/3 8 min / 4 inf
CLT 31 0/3 2/3 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 31 0 11-8-2
CLT Daccord L 26 1 14-10-2
Cleveland Record: 23-25-8-4, 7th North Division
Charlotte Record: 34-23-4-0, 3rd Atlantic Division
