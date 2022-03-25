Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit

March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Calvin Pickard

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Calvin Pickard(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Pickard made his NHL season debut with Detroit on Jan. 26 in a relief role against Chicago, then made his first NHL start of the campaign on Jan. 28 at Pittsburgh. Against the Penguins, the netminder earned the game's first star, logging 36 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory. Pickard was also the backup goaltender for Detroit on Jan. 17 and 22 and has appeared in 115 NHL games throughout his career. The Moncton, New Brunswick, native has posted a 35-54-10 record in the NHL with a 3.01 goals against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts.

The 10-year-pro has seen action in 43 of the 59 games this season with Grand Rapids. He set a new AHL career-best for consecutive games played (14) on Dec. 10 at Manitoba and made his 12th straight start on Dec. 22, which set a new career-high for the goaltender. Pickard currently ranks among the top netminders in the AHL with a 2.58 goals against average (14th), 0.918 save percentage (T8th), 21 wins (5th), and 2534:30 minutes played (2nd). He has also bagged four assists on the season, which is two more than his previous career high.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.