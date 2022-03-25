Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Calvin Pickard
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Pickard made his NHL season debut with Detroit on Jan. 26 in a relief role against Chicago, then made his first NHL start of the campaign on Jan. 28 at Pittsburgh. Against the Penguins, the netminder earned the game's first star, logging 36 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory. Pickard was also the backup goaltender for Detroit on Jan. 17 and 22 and has appeared in 115 NHL games throughout his career. The Moncton, New Brunswick, native has posted a 35-54-10 record in the NHL with a 3.01 goals against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts.
The 10-year-pro has seen action in 43 of the 59 games this season with Grand Rapids. He set a new AHL career-best for consecutive games played (14) on Dec. 10 at Manitoba and made his 12th straight start on Dec. 22, which set a new career-high for the goaltender. Pickard currently ranks among the top netminders in the AHL with a 2.58 goals against average (14th), 0.918 save percentage (T8th), 21 wins (5th), and 2534:30 minutes played (2nd). He has also bagged four assists on the season, which is two more than his previous career high.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Calvin Pickard
(Mark Newman/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2022
- The Road Ahead: March 25 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Marlies Open up Weekend on Road vs. Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Sign Forward Alex Ierullo to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Providence Bruins Sign Grant Gabriele to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season - Providence Bruins
- Series Preview vs. Tucson: March 25 & 26 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls to Host Community Night Sunday, March 27 - San Diego Gulls
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Single-Game Ticket On-Sale for the Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- Kaden Fulcher Summoned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks at Stockton Heat Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dries and Rempal Continue Sedin-Like Magic, Canucks Defeat San Jose 4-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate: Heat Host Canucks Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Final Meeting with Thunderbirds this Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Sign Forwards Robbie Payne and Owen Sillinger to AHL Contracts for 2022-23 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Hershey Goes for Win 3,000 - Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #54: Tucson at Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.