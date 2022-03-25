Reign Sign Forward Alex Ierullo to ATO

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced the signing of forward Alex Ierullo (eye-ROO-low) to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

Ierullo, 24, turns pro after spending his last four seasons in the NCAA at Bemidji State University, appearing in 136 games while scoring 96 points on 36 goals and 60 assists.

This season while serving as an alternate captain with the Beavers, Ierullo recorded 42 points on 16 goals and 26 assists in 39 games. The Woodbridge, Ont. native also had a season-high nine game point streak that lasted from Oct. 30 until Dec. 4 which consisted of four multi-point games and 14 points on four goals and 10 assists.

Ierullo will join the Reign ahead of the team's weekend set of games that begins Saturday night in San Diego against the Gulls at 7 p.m. and concludes Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena for a matchup with the Grand Rapids Griffins at 3 p.m.

