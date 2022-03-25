Reign Sign Forward Alex Ierullo to ATO
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced the signing of forward Alex Ierullo (eye-ROO-low) to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
Ierullo, 24, turns pro after spending his last four seasons in the NCAA at Bemidji State University, appearing in 136 games while scoring 96 points on 36 goals and 60 assists.
This season while serving as an alternate captain with the Beavers, Ierullo recorded 42 points on 16 goals and 26 assists in 39 games. The Woodbridge, Ont. native also had a season-high nine game point streak that lasted from Oct. 30 until Dec. 4 which consisted of four multi-point games and 14 points on four goals and 10 assists.
Ierullo will join the Reign ahead of the team's weekend set of games that begins Saturday night in San Diego against the Gulls at 7 p.m. and concludes Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena for a matchup with the Grand Rapids Griffins at 3 p.m.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2022
- Reign Sign Forward Alex Ierullo to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Providence Bruins Sign Grant Gabriele to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season - Providence Bruins
- Series Preview vs. Tucson: March 25 & 26 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls to Host Community Night Sunday, March 27 - San Diego Gulls
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Single-Game Ticket On-Sale for the Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- Kaden Fulcher Summoned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks at Stockton Heat Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dries and Rempal Continue Sedin-Like Magic, Canucks Defeat San Jose 4-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate: Heat Host Canucks Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Final Meeting with Thunderbirds this Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Sign Forwards Robbie Payne and Owen Sillinger to AHL Contracts for 2022-23 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Hershey Goes for Win 3,000 - Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #54: Tucson at Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.