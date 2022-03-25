Henderson Silver Knights Announce Single-Game Ticket On-Sale for the Dollar Loan Center

March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today details regarding single-game ticket on-sale for their games at The Dollar Loan Center. Single-game tickets for Silver Knights games at TDLC will be available for purchase starting this morning at 10 a.m. PT and will start at just $22.

The Silver Knights will play their last game at Orleans Arena tomorrow, Saturday, March 26 when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners at 3 p.m. PT. The team's first game at The Dollar Loan Center will be Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m. PT, where they will face off against the Bakersfield Condors.

ABOUT THE HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS

The Henderson Silver Knights are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights and is operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. For the latest news and information on the Silver Knights visit hendersonsilverknights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.