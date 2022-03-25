T-Birds' Power Play Delivers Late to Top Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - The Springfield Thunderbirds (34-19-5-2) used their potent power play to edge the Hartford Wolf Pack (28-22-5-2) on Friday night at the XL Center by a final score of 3-2. With the win, the T-Birds won the season series over the Wolf Pack, taking seven of the 12 matchups between the I-91 rivals.

Springfield tried to pick up right where they left off on Wednesday night, consistently applying pressure early on Hartford goalie Adam Huska, but the Wolf Pack goaltender kept the game scoreless through the midpoint of the period.

For a second straight meeting, the Wolf Pack got the first one on the board, as rookie Brandon Scanlin fired a shot from the left point that ticked off Charlie Lindgren and bounded high in the air. The rebound finally landed in the slot area for Patrick Khodorenko, who flicked a wrist shot in past Lindgren's stick-side to give Hartford the 1-0 lead at 12:37.

Despite the deficit, the first-place T-Birds were not deterred, and Sam Anas surprised Huska with a low shot from a sharp angle on the left-wing side to tie the score just 3:50 later, making it 1-1. Dakota Joshua picked up the lone helper on Anas' 17th goal of the season.

The Thunderbirds' kept the throttle pinned to the floor in the second, and Anas cashed in again with a power-play tally at 7:40 of the middle stanza, arriving at a loose puck near the edge of the crease on the right side after Huska made a pair of point-blank saves on Hugh McGing and James Neal.

Huska, otherwise, was the star of the show in a middle period dominated by Springfield to the tune of a 19-5 shot discrepancy in the stanza. Included in Huska's showing were breakaway denials of both Neal and Will Bitten to keep the score 2-1 heading into the third.

Hartford's special teams rose to the occasion to begin the final period, beginning with a clutch kill of a Thunderbird power play in the opening 1:13 of the third. Then, on their own power play, the Wolf Pack evened the score, 2-2, on a one-time slapper by Lauri Pajuniemi from the left circle.

However, the Thunderbirds' power play would get the last laugh and a clutch game-winning tally at 15:09. After Anas fed a pass to Neal at the side of the net, the "Real Deal" attempted to stuff the puck under Huska's legs. He was stonewalled, but the rebound kicked right to Joshua at the edge of the crease, and the big man tucked a backhander through Huska to make it his second straight game with a power-play goal, giving Springfield the 3-2 lead.

Lindgren and the Springfield defense battled through the closing minutes to keep the Wolf Pack from finding the equalizer. Lindgren's win is his 19th of the season, the most ever by a Thunderbirds goalie in a single campaign.

Springfield's magic number to clinch a Calder Cup playoff berth now sits at 14, and the magic number for the T-Birds to clinch a first-round bye sits at 25.

Now winners of three straight road contests, the T-Birds complete their weekend with a visit to the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence on Saturday night to face the Bruins. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

