Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Utica Comets, 3-1, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The loss puts the Crunch at 29-23-6-2 on the season and 3-8-1-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace stopped 21-of-23 shots. Mareks Mitens turned aside 19-of-20 in net for the Comets. The Syracuse power play went 0-for-2, but the penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch broke the stalemate 55 seconds into the middle frame. Anthony Richard skated down the left wing and fired a shot on net that was stopped by Mitens, but Gage Goncalves was there to chip in the rebound.

The Comets quickly evened the score at the 3:55 mark when Luke Stevens set up a backdoor feed for Fabian Zetterlund. Zetterlund potted his second of the game less than four minutes later with a shot from the bottom of the right circle to put Utica on top.

With just 45 seconds remaining in the game, Brian Flynn hit the empty net to secure a Comets win.

The Crunch return home to host the Rochester Americans tomorrow.

Crunchables: Gage Goncalves has goals in back-to-back games and four of his last five games.

