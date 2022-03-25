Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-1
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Utica Comets, 3-1, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.
The loss puts the Crunch at 29-23-6-2 on the season and 3-8-1-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.
Crunch goaltender Max Lagace stopped 21-of-23 shots. Mareks Mitens turned aside 19-of-20 in net for the Comets. The Syracuse power play went 0-for-2, but the penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4.
After a scoreless first period, the Crunch broke the stalemate 55 seconds into the middle frame. Anthony Richard skated down the left wing and fired a shot on net that was stopped by Mitens, but Gage Goncalves was there to chip in the rebound.
The Comets quickly evened the score at the 3:55 mark when Luke Stevens set up a backdoor feed for Fabian Zetterlund. Zetterlund potted his second of the game less than four minutes later with a shot from the bottom of the right circle to put Utica on top.
With just 45 seconds remaining in the game, Brian Flynn hit the empty net to secure a Comets win.
The Crunch return home to host the Rochester Americans tomorrow.
The Crunch return home to host the Rochester Americans tomorrow.
Crunchables: Gage Goncalves has goals in back-to-back games and four of his last five games.
