Morning Skate: Heat Host Canucks Friday at Stockton Arena

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (37-11-4-1; 1st Pacific) vs. Abbotsford Canucks (30-19-4-1; 3rd Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Stockton looks to build on back-to-back wins as the Heat return home to face off against the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, a 6 p.m. puck drop. It's a clash of the top team in the Pacific Division and the hottest club in that pack, with the Canucks coming into the tilt points in six straight, a 5-0-1-0 record in that span.

SIMPLE MATTH

Matthew Philips has taken the proverbial red pen to Stockton's record book since the season started, becoming the Heat's all-time leading scorer and goal scorer while setting career bests individually in all metrics. The winger will take sole possession of the Heat single-season scoring record with his next point, currently tied with Kenny Agostino who tallied 57 in the 2015-16 season. Phillips is also only two markers back of Mark Jankowski, Hunter Shinkaruk and Derek Grant for the tam's single-season goals record of 27.

EXECUTIVE MEMBER

Justin Kirkland continued his career year with his 15th goal of the campaign, breaking a tie in the third period on Tuesday in a win over San Jose. It was Kirkland's first game-winner of the campaign and fourth as a member of the Heat, third against the Barracuda in that time. The forward ranks fifth on the squad with 33 points on the year.

HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF

Dustin Wolf continued to build on his impressive season with his 28th win of the campaign on Tuesday, the 30th AHL win in his young career. Wolf is now 28-5-3-0 on the year, leading the AHL in wins heading into Friday's game against Abbotsford, a club against which he has victories in three of four contests while posting a 2.01 GAA and .927 SVP.

HOME BODIES

The Heat own the AHL's best home record, entering Friday 20-4-4-0 (.786 pct) on the season at Stockton Arena, outscoring opponents 96-68 in those games, including a pair of one-goal wins against Abbotsford in November. Part of Stockton's success at home is due to a penalty kill humming at an impressive 89.9-percent on familiar ice, conceding 12 power play goals while scoring five times shorthanded.

'NUCK YEAH

The Heat have won five of six meetings against Abbotsford on the season by a cumulative 20-14 score. The last four clashes in the season series have come at the Abbotsford Centre, with three of those four decisions going to the Heat. Stockton is 2-for-2 on home ice against Abbotsford, winning 3-2 and 2-1 on November 5 and 6, respectively.

Friday's Latin Celebration Night is presented by Stockton's Finest Clothing Company and East Stockton Boxing Club.

