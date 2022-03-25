Game Preview: Hershey Goes for Win 3,000 - Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m.

(Providence, RI) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Providence Bruins. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. from the Dunkin' Donuts Center. With a victory tonight, Hershey would become the first team in American Hockey League history to win 3,000 regular season games.

Hershey Bears (30-23-5-3, 5th Atlantic) at Providence Bruins (28-17-3-6, 2nd Atlantic)

March 25, 2022 | 7:05 P.M. | Game #62 | Dunkin' Donuts Center

Referees:

Beau Halkidis (#48), Dre Barone (#55)

Linespersons:

Dmitrii Antipin (#77),

Kenneth Gates (#91)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

HISTORY COULD BE MADE:

With a win tonight in Providence, the Hershey Bears would become the first team in American Hockey League history to record 3,000 regular season wins. The Bears will look to capture win 3,000 versus the Providence Bruins, and with that, things could come full circle, as the club's first win in the AHL came in a 2-1 decision over the Providence Reds on home ice on Nov. 5, 1938. Hershey can become just the fifth team in professional hockey to record 3,000 wins, as the NHL's Montreal Canadiens (3,490), Boston Bruins (3,281), Toronto Maple Leafs (3,040), and Detroit Red Wings (3,015) are the only other clubs to accomplish this feat.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears were last in action on Wednesday night, scoring a 5-1 win on home ice over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Hershey snapped a three-game skid with the victory and won a third-straight game in the head-to-head season series with the Phantoms. Lehigh Valley's Wade Allison scored just 20 seconds into the game for the visitors, but Hershey responded with two goals in the first, two in the second, and one tally in the third to earn the win. The Chocolate and White shutdown the Phantoms in the third period, outshooting them 10-1. The Bruins enter tonight's game with six straight losses (0-3-0-3), including three-straight one-goal decisions to the Charlotte Checkers. In Providence's latest contest, Charlotte prevailed 2-1 in a shootout last Sunday at Bojangles' Coliseum. Jesper Froden had the lone goal in the game for Providence.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight marks Hershey's final game at the Dunkin' Donuts Center this season. The Bears came up empty handed in a pair of games in Providence in February, falling 5-0 on Feb. 18 and 4-1 on Feb. 20. Hershey is just 1-3-0-0 versus the Bruins this season, and the Bears have been shut out twice by Providence. Providence's power play is 5-for-24 (20.8%) versus the Bears while Hershey is just 1-for-15 (6.7%) in the season series. Jesper Froden and Cameron Hughes each have two goals and five assists in four head-to-head meetings with Hershey this season.

ANOTHER BIG GAME FOR BECK:

Forward Beck Malenstyn scored twice in Wednesday's game versus Lehigh Valley, marking his second two-goal game of the season, with both performances coming in March (Mar. 8 and Mar. 23). His big game also gave Malenstyn a total of 10 goals on the season, marking the first time in his professional career he's cracked double digits in the goal department. With 15 points this season, Malenstyn is just one point from tying his career high, set during his rookie campaign in 2018-19.

LUCAS LIGHTS THE LAMP:

With his goal in Wednesday's win, defenseman Lucas Johansen has established a new career-high in goals. The fifth-year Bear gunned home his 7th tally of the season in the win over Lehigh Valley, surpassing his personal-best of six goals collected over 74 games in the 2017-18 campaign. Johansen has 25 points (7g, 18a) this season, and his +24 is the best mark on the team, while also ranking fourth in the AHL and second among defenders.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey forward Brett Leason is set to skate in his 100th American Hockey League game tonight...Forward Shane Gersich's goal on Wednesday was his first since Jan. 29, snapping a 22-game goalless drought...Defender Bobby Nardella enters tonight's game with points in three straight contests (1g, 2a)...Providence's leading scorer Cameron Hughes enters tonight's game without a point in four consecutive outings...Providence goaltender Troy Grosenick, who blanked the Bears at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Feb. 18, has the lowest goals-against average in the AHL at 2.08 through 22 games this season.

