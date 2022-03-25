Kaden Fulcher Summoned to Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Kaden Fulcher

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned netminder Kaden Fulcher to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Fulcher made his AHL season debut on Jan. 29 at Milwaukee, which marked his first contest since Dec. 11. In his first appearance with Grand Rapids this campaign, the netminder made 21 saves in a 5-0 defeat. Fulcher competed with the Griffins in the 2020-21 season and posted a 2-2-2 record with one shutout and a 2.84 goals against average. With the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, Fulcher has registered a 10-7-0 mark this season. The fourth-year pro has a 2.46 goals against average and a 0.912 save percentage in 19 outings with Toledo. Through 58 pro games, Fulcher has a 27-19-9 record with a 2.94 goals against average and a 0.888 save percentage.

