Kaden Fulcher Summoned to Grand Rapids
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Kaden Fulcher
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned netminder Kaden Fulcher to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).
Fulcher made his AHL season debut on Jan. 29 at Milwaukee, which marked his first contest since Dec. 11. In his first appearance with Grand Rapids this campaign, the netminder made 21 saves in a 5-0 defeat. Fulcher competed with the Griffins in the 2020-21 season and posted a 2-2-2 record with one shutout and a 2.84 goals against average. With the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, Fulcher has registered a 10-7-0 mark this season. The fourth-year pro has a 2.46 goals against average and a 0.912 save percentage in 19 outings with Toledo. Through 58 pro games, Fulcher has a 27-19-9 record with a 2.94 goals against average and a 0.888 save percentage.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Kaden Fulcher
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2022
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Single-Game Ticket On-Sale for the Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- Kaden Fulcher Summoned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks at Stockton Heat Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dries and Rempal Continue Sedin-Like Magic, Canucks Defeat San Jose 4-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate: Heat Host Canucks Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Final Meeting with Thunderbirds this Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Sign Forwards Robbie Payne and Owen Sillinger to AHL Contracts for 2022-23 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Hershey Goes for Win 3,000 - Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #54: Tucson at Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.