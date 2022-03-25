Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Final Meeting with Thunderbirds this Season

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look for revenge this evening against the Springfield Thunderbirds in the second meeting between the teams in a span of three days. The Wolf Pack will also be opening a back-to-back set and be playing the first of three games in a span of four days. The Pack will host the Hershey Bears tomorrow night, and then the Utica Comets on Monday evening.

Puck drop for the final installment of the I-91 rivalry is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the twelfth and final meeting between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 season. This also concludes a stretch of two games in three days, both at the XL Center, between the rivals. The Thunderbirds got the most recent laugh in the 'I-91 Rivalry', taking a 3-1 decision on Wednesday night.

Matt Lorito opened the scoring 9:18 into the hockey game for the Wolf Pack, batting home a rebound on the powerplay. Matthew Peca evened the affair 1-1 5:49 into the middle stanza, locating and stuffing home a rebound after James Neal rang the iron. Sam Anas broke the tie with a one-time blast just 2:38 into the third period, giving the T-Birds a lead they would not lose. Dakota Joshua redirected a shot by Peca on the powerplay at 8:01 to give Springfield the insurance.

Joel Hofer made 24 saves to collect the win for Springfield, while Keith Kinkaid made 26 stops in defeat.

The loss puts the Wolf Pack's record in the season series at 5-5-1-0.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack saw their misfortune continue Wednesday night, dropping the 3-1 decision to the T-Birds. The Pack have now dropped five of their last six games in regulation time. Thanks to his goal in the first period on Wednesday night, Lorito now has goals in back-to-back games. He's the only player on the active roster to have points in each of the last two outings.

Forward Nick Merkley made his Wolf Pack debut on Wednesday night while wearing number 39. He was acquired via trade on Monday from San Jose. Defenseman Brandon Scanlin did not play but will wear number 44 with the Pack. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the parent New York Rangers (NHL) last Sunday and was assigned on Monday.

Anthony Greco leads the Pack in scoring with 45 points (14 g, 31 a) on the season. Ty Ronning leads active Wolf Pack skaters in goals with 15. The Pack released forward Aaron Luchuk from his professional tryout (PTO) on Thursday.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds enter tonight's game with a record of 33-19-5-2, good for a points percentage of .619 and a first place standing in the Atlantic Division. The T-Birds snapped a two-game losing streak with Wednesday night's victory at the XL Center, their second win in Hartford this season. Springfield holds a 6-4-0-1 advantage in the season series against the Wolf Pack this season.

Peca leads the T-Birds with 51 points (20 g, 31 a) on the season. His 20 goals are also tops on the team. Peca (1 g, 1 a), Anas (1 g, 1 a), and Neal (2 a) registered two points in Wednesday's victory. On Thursday, the parent St. Louis Blues (NHL) recalled defenseman Calle Rosen from Springfield. The Thunderbirds did get reinforcements ahead of this past Monday's NHL trade deadline, as the Blues acquired and assigned defenseman Luke Witkowski.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

Join us tonight at the XL Center for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs, as well as 'College Night'! College students can show a valid college ID at the box office and receive a $10 ticket to tonight's game. The discount is only valid at the box office, and is limited to one ticket per ID. The Wolf Pack will also take on the Hershey Bears on Saturday night, when we host Guns 'N Hoses night! For more information on the event, please visit www.ctheroescup.com. The first 1,500 fans on Saturday will also receive a hand drawn poster courtesy of Carvel.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

