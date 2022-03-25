Comets Zetterlund Leads Team against Crunch, Win 3-1
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets took to the ice against their division rival, the Syracuse Crunch in front of a capacity crowd inside the Adirondack Bank Center and on the strength of two goals from Fabian Zetterlund, the team skated away with a 3-1 victory.
After a scoreless first period, the Crunch struck first after a goal scored in the first minute of play when forward Cage Concalves found room under just inside the post on Comets goalie Mareks Mitens at :51 seconds. Later the Comets tied the contest when Fabian Zetterlund took a nifty pass from Luke Stevens and struck into the gaping net at 3:55 tying the contest at 1-1. It was Zetterlund's 22nd goal of the season and he added another goal less than four minutes later when he sent a wrist shot passed Crunch netminder Max Lagace at 7:29. This put Utica up 2-1.
The third period only showcased great saves from both goaltenders. In the final minute, with the goaltender pulled for the Crunch, Brian Flynn scored to seal the deal with a 3-1 win for Utica.
The Comets are on the road Sunday afternoon when they drop the puck against the Providence Bruins at 3:05 PM. The team heads to Hartford on Monday night followed by a Wednesday night game in Rochester before making their way back home to the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on Friday night, April 1st against the Syracuse Crunch. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2022
- Chaffee Lifts Iowa to 5-4 Overtime Victory over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Dellandrea's Hat Trick Highlights Stars' Shootout Win - Texas Stars
- Moose Falter in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Leivo's Late Heroics Crush Moose Again - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Extend Point Streak in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Offence Stifled by Pesky Penguins - Belleville Senators
- Cal O'Reilly Plays 1,000th Pro Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Greaves Delivers Monsters 1-0 Shutout over Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Clamp Down, Defeat Senators, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Sunk by Late Powerplay Goal against Rival Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Grosenick Blanks Bears Again in 2-0 Providence Win - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds' Power Play Delivers Late to Top Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Troy Grosenick Records 28-Save Shutout as Providence Bruins Take Down Hershey Bears, 2-0 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Zetterlund Leads Team against Crunch, Win 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shut out in Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- The Road Ahead: March 25 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Marlies Open up Weekend on Road vs. Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Sign Forward Alex Ierullo to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Providence Bruins Sign Grant Gabriele to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season - Providence Bruins
- Series Preview vs. Tucson: March 25 & 26 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls to Host Community Night Sunday, March 27 - San Diego Gulls
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Single-Game Ticket On-Sale for the Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- Kaden Fulcher Summoned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks at Stockton Heat Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dries and Rempal Continue Sedin-Like Magic, Canucks Defeat San Jose 4-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate: Heat Host Canucks Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Final Meeting with Thunderbirds this Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Sign Forwards Robbie Payne and Owen Sillinger to AHL Contracts for 2022-23 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Hershey Goes for Win 3,000 - Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #54: Tucson at Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.