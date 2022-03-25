Comets Zetterlund Leads Team against Crunch, Win 3-1

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets took to the ice against their division rival, the Syracuse Crunch in front of a capacity crowd inside the Adirondack Bank Center and on the strength of two goals from Fabian Zetterlund, the team skated away with a 3-1 victory.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch struck first after a goal scored in the first minute of play when forward Cage Concalves found room under just inside the post on Comets goalie Mareks Mitens at :51 seconds. Later the Comets tied the contest when Fabian Zetterlund took a nifty pass from Luke Stevens and struck into the gaping net at 3:55 tying the contest at 1-1. It was Zetterlund's 22nd goal of the season and he added another goal less than four minutes later when he sent a wrist shot passed Crunch netminder Max Lagace at 7:29. This put Utica up 2-1.

The third period only showcased great saves from both goaltenders. In the final minute, with the goaltender pulled for the Crunch, Brian Flynn scored to seal the deal with a 3-1 win for Utica.

The Comets are on the road Sunday afternoon when they drop the puck against the Providence Bruins at 3:05 PM. The team heads to Hartford on Monday night followed by a Wednesday night game in Rochester before making their way back home to the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on Friday night, April 1st against the Syracuse Crunch. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

