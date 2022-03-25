Grosenick Blanks Bears Again in 2-0 Providence Win
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Providence, RI) - Goaltender Troy Grosenick blanked the Hershey Bears for the second time this season, stopping all 28 Hershey shots he faced, in a 2-0 win for the Providence Bruins on Friday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The loss dropped Hershey to 30-24-5-3 and kept the Bears from becoming the first team in American Hockey League history to record 3,000 wins.
The game was scoreless through 40 minutes of action, with Hershey outshooting Providence 21-9 through the first two periods.
In the third frame, the Bruins finally broke the deadlock at 6:26. In a mad scramble in front of Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale, the puck popped loose to Providence defender Tyler Lewington. The former Bear snapped a shot that found the net, but the strike came right as Fucale was run into by a Bruins player. Despite Fucale's protest, the goal was allowed to stand, and Lewington's 2nd goal of the season turned out to be the game-winner.
The Bears pulled Fucale late for an extra attacker, but Matt Filipe scored into the empty net for Providence to seal the 2-0 win. Friday's game marked the third time in five meetings this season the Bruins have shut out the Bears.
Shots were 28-18 in favor of Hershey. Neither team connected on the power play, with Hershey going 0-for-3 and Providence going 0-for-5
The Bears are back in action tomorrow night at Hartford. The puck drops at the XL Center at 7 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
