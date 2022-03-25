Penguins Clamp Down, Defeat Senators, 3-1
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
BELLEVILLE, Ont. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins grinded out a 3-1 victory against the Belleville Senators on Friday night at CAA Arena.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (28-25-4-4) put forth a yeoman's effort all night, but completely smothered its opponent when the game was on the line in the third period. Facing a 1-1 score as the final frame began, the Penguins out-shot the Senators, 11-4, and lit the lamp twice to earn the win.
After the teams played neck-and-neck with one another in a hard-hitting first period, Valtteri Puustinen put the Penguins on the board at 8:39 of the second stanza.
However, Belleville responded in short order with Senators captain Logan Shaw delivering the equalizer.
The Senators started the third period with their fourth power play of the game, but the Penguins shut them down and kept the game tied.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton reestablished its lead when Alex Nylander buried a rebound midway through the final frame.
Belleville was granted another man advantage with five minutes left in regulation, but Tommy Nappier and the Penguins' penalty killers stymied it again. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton finished the game five-for-five on the P.K.
Jonathan Gruden sealed the win for the Penguins on an empty-net goal with 1:12 remaining.
Nappier denied 22 shots to earn the win, while Senators netminder Mads Søgaard recorded 27 saves.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton conclude its Canadian road trip tomorrow with a Saturday matinée against the Laval Rocket. Puck drop on Mar. 26 between the Pens and Rocket is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Place Bell. The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 30 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Game time for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's return home is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
