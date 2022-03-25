IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak Tonight in Iowa

Des Moines, IA - The IceHogs travel to Des Moines to take on the Iowa Wild tonight at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, before a quick return home to play the Manitoba Moose on Saturday. Tonight is the tenth of 12 meetings between the IceHogs and the Wild this season.

Reichel Inching Closer to Records

In Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Manitoba Moose, rookie forward Lukas Reichel recorded his 43rd point of the season after scoring his team-leading 20th goal of the year. With that, Reichel continues his push closer to breaking rookie records. He's currently trailing forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark and forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) by four goals to tie the all-time rookie goal mark.

Connolly Starting the 700's with a Bang

On Sunday, March 20 forward Brett Connolly played in his 700th professional hockey game. In addition to his minor league hockey career, Connolly has played for NHL teams including the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, and Washington Capitals and won a Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018. Connolly continues to be a big impact to the IceHogs lineup, scoring four goals in his last three games. He also enters tonight on a four-game point streak and has 14 points in his last 12 games.

A Quick Look Back

The IceHogs last met up with their division rival, the Iowa Wild exactly one month ago on Feb. 25 when the IceHogs traveled to Iowa on a Friday night for their first of three games that weekend. Iowa ended up skated away with a 4-3 win, but forward Josiah Slavin tallied twice in the contest. Rockford, riding a four-game win streak, comes into tonight's matchup with a 27-23-3-1 record and .537 winning percentage through 54 games played. Iowa, however, has lost six of their last eight games and enters tonight with a 23-25-4-4 record and .482 winning percentage through 56 games played

Game Notes, Rosters and Information

Full Rosters & Media Notes

2021-22 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 27-23-3-1, (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 23-25-4-4, (7th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Fri. Oct. 22 @ Iowa: 6-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat. Oct. 23 @ Iowa: 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Nov. 10 vs Iowa: 4-3 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights

Wed. Dec. 8 vs Iowa: 4-3 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Wed. Jan. 26 vs Iowa: 2-1 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights

Fri. Feb. 4 @ Iowa: 4-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat. Feb. 5 vs Iowa: 4-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Tues. Feb. 15 vs Iowa: 3-2 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Fri. Feb. 25 @ Iowa: 4-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri. Mar. 25 @ Iowa, 7PM

Sun. Apr. 24 vs Iowa 5PM

Wed., Apr. 27 at Iowa 7PM

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

3-4-2-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

42-33-7-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

