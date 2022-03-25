Providence Bruins Sign Grant Gabriele to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, March 25, that the team has signed defenseman Grant Gabriele to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season. The former Ohio State Buckeye will join the P-Bruins on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
Gabriele, 25, played in 124 career games with Ohio State, scoring 13 goals and adding 37 assists for 50 points. A native of Brighton, Michigan, Gabriele served as the Buckeyes alternate captain during the 2020-21 season after being voted the team's co-most improved player in 2018-19.
The 6-foot-2, 196-pound, right-handed defenseman played two years with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program before spending time in the United States Hockey League with the Omaha Lancers, Chicago Steel, Muskegon Lumberjacks, and Waterloo Black Hawks. In 143 career USHL games, Gabriele scored 16 goals and added 42 assists for 58 points.
