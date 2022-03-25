Dellandrea's Hat Trick Highlights Stars' Shootout Win
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won a back-and-forth 6-5 thriller in a shootout over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, thanks in part to the first pro hat trick from Ty Dellandrea.
Milwaukee scored first when Mitch McLain caught a pass while skating up the right wing and fired the shot over Adam Scheel during a delayed penalty 5:52 into the game. The Stars answered on a late penalty kill when Dellandrea beat Connor Ingram on a short-handed breakaway. Less than a minute later, Egor Afanasyev capitalized on a Texas turnover and put the Admirals back in front 2-1 with 3:54 remaining in the frame.
Anthony Louis tied the game just 2:18 into the second period when his wrist shot fooled Ingram and went into the top of the net. The Admirals, however, had a response again as Mathieu Olivier snuck in behind the Texas defense and tucked a shot past Scheel to make it 3-2.
Dellandrea scored his second of the game to make it 3-3 on another breakaway with 5:53 left in the period, and Louis scored his second of the night 47 seconds later on a goal-mouth scramble to give the Stars the lead. Less than two minutes later, Dellandrea completed his first career hat trick on a shot from the right circle that gave Texas a power play goal and a 5-3 lead heading into the second intermission.
The Admirals clawed back to tie the game in the third period to force overtime. Tommy Novak snapped a quick shot from between the face-off circles to make it 5-4. Later during a Milwaukee power play, Novak sent a shot to the net that was tipped in by former Texas captain Cole Schneider to force overtime.
After a scoreless extra period, Scheel stopped both Admirals shooters, and the Stars got goals from Louis and Tanner Kero to seal the 6-5 win.
The Stars and Admirals face-off again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
Ty Dellandrea (TEX)
Tanner Kero (TEX)
Anthony Louis (TEX)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2022
- Chaffee Lifts Iowa to 5-4 Overtime Victory over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Dellandrea's Hat Trick Highlights Stars' Shootout Win - Texas Stars
- Moose Falter in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Leivo's Late Heroics Crush Moose Again - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Extend Point Streak in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Offence Stifled by Pesky Penguins - Belleville Senators
- Cal O'Reilly Plays 1,000th Pro Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Greaves Delivers Monsters 1-0 Shutout over Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Clamp Down, Defeat Senators, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Sunk by Late Powerplay Goal against Rival Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Grosenick Blanks Bears Again in 2-0 Providence Win - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds' Power Play Delivers Late to Top Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Troy Grosenick Records 28-Save Shutout as Providence Bruins Take Down Hershey Bears, 2-0 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Zetterlund Leads Team against Crunch, Win 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shut out in Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- The Road Ahead: March 25 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Marlies Open up Weekend on Road vs. Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Sign Forward Alex Ierullo to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Providence Bruins Sign Grant Gabriele to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season - Providence Bruins
- Series Preview vs. Tucson: March 25 & 26 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls to Host Community Night Sunday, March 27 - San Diego Gulls
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Single-Game Ticket On-Sale for the Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- Kaden Fulcher Summoned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks at Stockton Heat Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dries and Rempal Continue Sedin-Like Magic, Canucks Defeat San Jose 4-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate: Heat Host Canucks Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Final Meeting with Thunderbirds this Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Sign Forwards Robbie Payne and Owen Sillinger to AHL Contracts for 2022-23 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Hershey Goes for Win 3,000 - Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #54: Tucson at Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.