Troy Grosenick Records 28-Save Shutout as Providence Bruins Take Down Hershey Bears, 2-0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Troy Grosenick stopped all 28 shots he faced and Tyler Lewington scored the game- winning goal against his former team as the Providence Bruins took down the Hershey Bears, 2-0, on Friday night. The P-Bruins continued their strong showing on the penalty kill with a three-for-three performance on the PK.

Matt Filipe sealed the deal with an empty net goal in the final minute of play.

STATS

- Troy Grosenick made 28 saves on 28 shots against. Grosenick has recored a .964 save percentage and 0.95 goals against average over his last three contests. He also has a .964 SV% and 1.10 GAA over his last eight appearances.

- Tyler Lewington scored the game-winning goal against his former team in the third period. It was Lewington's second tally of the season.

- Justin Brazeau and Eduards Tralmaks each picked up their 11th assist of the season on Lewington's third-period goal.

- Matt Filipe scored his sixth goal of the season with an empty-net goal that sealed the win for Providence.

- Cameron Hughes picked up his team-leading 30th assist on Filipe's goal. Hughes is also pacing the P-Bruins with 44 points this season.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, March 26 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 60 75 (.625)

PROVIDENCE 55 67 (.609)

CHARLOTTE 61 72 (.590)

HARTFORD 57 63 (.553)

HERSHEY 62 68 (.548)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 61 64 (.525)

BRIDGEPORT 60 60 (.500)

LEHIGH VALLEY 58 54 (.466)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

HERSHEY 0 0 0 0

PROVIDENCE 0 0 2 2

