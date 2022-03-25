Special Teams Guide Heat to 3-1 Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - Special teams was the difference as the Stockton Heat (38-11-4-1) used a shorthanded goal and power play strike to go with an empty netter en route to a 3-1 decision over the Abbotsford Canucks (30-20-4-1) Friday at Stockton Arena.

The Canucks drew first blood with Guillaume Brisebois lighting the lamp 1:46 into the opening frame, but Jakob Pelletier scored with Stockton down a skater to even the game at a goal apiece through one period.

A hard-fought battle saw one goal scored in the second, Luke Philp tapping home a puck on the power play from a Martin Pospisil feed to give the Heat the edge at the 5:23 mark of the frame. The home team never relinquished the advantage, keeping the Canucks off the board and Justin Kirkland adding an empty-netter for the 3-1 win.

Dustin Wolf turned away 26 of 27 shots faced in the win, Stockton's sixth in seven tries against Abbotsford.

NOTABLE

Jakob Pelletier's shorthanded goal in the first period gave him the lead in Stockton's goal-scoring race for the season (26) and tied him for the Heat team lead in SHG (2). His two shorthanded markers have come in Stockton's last three games.

With his 19th goal of the season, Luke Philp has matched his career high, set in 2019-20, also in 52 games. He has five more points this year than in his rookie season, all assists. Philp now has nine multi-point games on the year.

Juuso Valimaki has assists in three consecutive games.

Stockton is now 6-1-0-0 on the year against Abbotsford and 9-0-1-0 when scoring shorthanded. Three of the Heat's 11 shorthanded goals this season have come against Abbotsford.

With 21 home wins, Stockton is now one win shy of the team record of 22 set in the 2015-16 season. It's the second time the Heat have reached 21 since, last in 2016-17.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-2

STK PK - 3-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Luke Philp (1g,1a)

Second - Jakob Pelletier (1g)

Third - Dustin Wolf (26 svs)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (26 saves on 27 shots faced)

L - Michael DiPietro (32 saves on 34 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat head to San Diego for a Sunday, 5 p.m. puck drop, and will return home Wednesday as they take on the Colorado Eagles at 6:30 p.m.

