Belleville Sens Offence Stifled by Pesky Penguins

Belleville Senators right wing Scott Sabourin (right) greets the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators continued to be stifled on Friday Night as the pesky Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored twice in the third period to beat the Senators 3-1 on Friday night at CAA Arena.

After a scoreless first period of play, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins opened the scoring at 8:39 of the second when Valtteri Puustinen found the back of the net. Belleville responded in short order through captain Logan Shaw, who tapped in his eighth season after Cole Reinhardt found him with 9:11 left play in the stanza.

The third period saw the Penguins take a 2-1 lead when Nylander put home a rebound at the 9:54 mark of the third. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton secured the win when Jothan Gruden hit the empty net with 1:12 left to play.

Sens on Special Teams

Power Play: 0/5 | Penalty Kill: 4/4

Fast Facts

Mads Sogaard made 27 saves.

Logan Shaw scored his 8th goal of the season.

In the last four games, Belleville is a perfect 9-9 on the penalty kill.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"We didn't capitalize on the chances we did get, but overall, I really thought Wilkes-Barre was the better team and seemed to have a better jump than we did. The winning goal came off of a poor change on our part and when you're in a 1-1 game late, you have to find a way to make sure those types of things don't happen."

Playoff Push

At the time of publishing, the Senators remain in sixth place in a tight North Division.

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators are back in action Friday night when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with David Foot.

