Belleville Sens Offence Stifled by Pesky Penguins
March 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators right wing Scott Sabourin (right) greets the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
(Belleville Senators)
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators continued to be stifled on Friday Night as the pesky Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored twice in the third period to beat the Senators 3-1 on Friday night at CAA Arena.
After a scoreless first period of play, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins opened the scoring at 8:39 of the second when Valtteri Puustinen found the back of the net. Belleville responded in short order through captain Logan Shaw, who tapped in his eighth season after Cole Reinhardt found him with 9:11 left play in the stanza.
The third period saw the Penguins take a 2-1 lead when Nylander put home a rebound at the 9:54 mark of the third. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton secured the win when Jothan Gruden hit the empty net with 1:12 left to play.
Sens on Special Teams
Power Play: 0/5 | Penalty Kill: 4/4
Fast Facts
Mads Sogaard made 27 saves.
Logan Shaw scored his 8th goal of the season.
In the last four games, Belleville is a perfect 9-9 on the penalty kill.
Sound Bytes
Head Coach Troy Mann:
"We didn't capitalize on the chances we did get, but overall, I really thought Wilkes-Barre was the better team and seemed to have a better jump than we did. The winning goal came off of a poor change on our part and when you're in a 1-1 game late, you have to find a way to make sure those types of things don't happen."
Playoff Push
At the time of publishing, the Senators remain in sixth place in a tight North Division.
On the Schedule
The Belleville Senators are back in action Friday night when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with David Foot.
Images from this story
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2022
- Chaffee Lifts Iowa to 5-4 Overtime Victory over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Dellandrea's Hat Trick Highlights Stars' Shootout Win - Texas Stars
- Moose Falter in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Leivo's Late Heroics Crush Moose Again - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Extend Point Streak in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Offence Stifled by Pesky Penguins - Belleville Senators
- Cal O'Reilly Plays 1,000th Pro Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Greaves Delivers Monsters 1-0 Shutout over Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Clamp Down, Defeat Senators, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Sunk by Late Powerplay Goal against Rival Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Grosenick Blanks Bears Again in 2-0 Providence Win - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds' Power Play Delivers Late to Top Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Troy Grosenick Records 28-Save Shutout as Providence Bruins Take Down Hershey Bears, 2-0 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Zetterlund Leads Team against Crunch, Win 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shut out in Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- The Road Ahead: March 25 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Marlies Open up Weekend on Road vs. Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Calvin Pickard Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Sign Forward Alex Ierullo to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Providence Bruins Sign Grant Gabriele to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season - Providence Bruins
- Series Preview vs. Tucson: March 25 & 26 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls to Host Community Night Sunday, March 27 - San Diego Gulls
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Single-Game Ticket On-Sale for the Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- Kaden Fulcher Summoned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks at Stockton Heat Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dries and Rempal Continue Sedin-Like Magic, Canucks Defeat San Jose 4-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate: Heat Host Canucks Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Final Meeting with Thunderbirds this Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Sign Forwards Robbie Payne and Owen Sillinger to AHL Contracts for 2022-23 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Hershey Goes for Win 3,000 - Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #54: Tucson at Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Offence Stifled by Pesky Penguins
- Belleville Sens Seeking Nominations for Bell Community Heroes Night
- Belleville Sens Seeking Nominations for Bell Community Heroes Night
- Belleville Sens Earn Shootout Win over Laval Rocket
- Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance Present "Road to the AHL Night"