Marlies Close out Three-In-Three in Binghamton

April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies close out their three-in-three tonight with a stop in Binghamton to take on the Devils. This is the sixth and final meeting between these North Division rivals and the Marlies have a 3-2 lead in the season series. In their most recent meeting back on January 4th, the Marlies topped the Devils 5-1 in Binghamton which was their most convincing win against the Devils this season.

After a win last night in Utica, the Marlies secured their spot in the 2019 Calder Cup playoffs. They went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill against Utica have the top power play in the division (22.3%). The Marlies have won six of their past 10 games and have a 23-10-4-2 record since January 4, outscoring their opponents 123-107, facing 17 different teams. In 29 of 39 games, Toronto has earned a point (52). The Marlies are 26-14-7-3 against North Division opponents.

The Devils are currently in eighth place in the North Division and 16th in the Eastern Conference. They'll be looking to bounce back from to straight losses and get back in the win column tonight.

Puck drops at 7:05PM on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

38-23-7-4 Overall Record 26-39-6-0

3-2-0-0 Head To Head 2-2-1-0

Win 1 Streak Loss 2

239 Goals For 186

229 Goals Against 257

22.3% Power Play Percentage 16.5%

81.7% Penalty Kill Percentage 78.7%

C. Mueller (32) Leading Goal Scorer N. Lappin (19)

J. Bracco (75) Leading Points Scorer B. Pietila (41)

M. Hutchinson (16) Wins Leader C. Johnson (9)

