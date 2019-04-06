Steven Swavely Loaned to Reading Royals

April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced today that they have loaned forward Steven Swavely to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Swavely, 27, has played 40 games for the Phantoms this season, tallying seven points. Swavely originally signed a PTO with Lehigh Valley on December 19, 2018. He posted a career-best, three assists on December 22, 2018, in a 6-1 victory in Hershey that helped him earn a one-year AHL contract that he signed on January 2, 2019.

Prior to signing with Lehigh Valley, Swavely had played 26 games this season for the Reading Royals (ECHL) and led the Royals with 28 points, 12 goals, and 16 assists at the time of his signing. He also ranked 15th in the ECHL in points and was coming off a 13-game points streak. He notched 20 points in his last 14 games for Reading.

A native of Reading, Pa., Swavely is currently in his third full professional season after four years at the University of Maine. He has totaled 96 points on 43 goals and 53 assists in 104 games for the Reading Royals. Swavely has played 93 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during parts of the last four seasons.

Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 21-Game and 13-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.