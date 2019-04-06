Eagles Leading Scorer Agozzino Returns to Lineup

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Andrew Agozzino has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Agozzino currently leads the team in goals (26), assists (31) and points (57). The 28 year-old appeared in 10 NHL games with Colorado during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns and notched an assist to go along with his first NHL goal in 11 games with the Avalanche this season.

In a sperate transaction, forward Josh Dickinson has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois to take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, April 6th at 6:00pm MT.

