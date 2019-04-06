Eagles Leading Scorer Agozzino Returns to Lineup
April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Andrew Agozzino has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Agozzino currently leads the team in goals (26), assists (31) and points (57). The 28 year-old appeared in 10 NHL games with Colorado during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns and notched an assist to go along with his first NHL goal in 11 games with the Avalanche this season.
In a sperate transaction, forward Josh Dickinson has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.
The Eagles return to action when they travel to Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois to take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, April 6th at 6:00pm MT.
Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019
- Eagles Leading Scorer Agozzino Returns to Lineup - Colorado Eagles
- Rampage Sign Jackson, Tucker to Amateur Tryouts - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat Battle Moose this Weekend in Winnipeg - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Steven Swavely Loaned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Monsters, April 6 - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Recall Lankinen - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Battle Griffins for 3-1 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Strike on Late Penalty Shot to Sneak by Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Capped by Gulls, 6-1 - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Batter Reign, 6-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Hold-Off Pesky Griffs, 3-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hogs to Host Former Head Coach Martinson & Colonial Cup During Home Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Top Wolves for 7th Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Eagles Leading Scorer Agozzino Returns to Lineup
- Colorado Eagles Add Nick Henry, Sasha Larocque
- Francouz Returns Home for Birth of Child
- Mason Geertsen Named Colorado Eagles 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- Roadrunners Utilize Specialty Teams to Defeat Eagles, 5-2