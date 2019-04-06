Heat Battle Moose this Weekend in Winnipeg

Saturday, April 6, 2019

Arena: Bell MTS Place

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 12:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch the game on AHLTV or at watch parties at Channel Brewing Co. or Port City Bar & Grill. Stockton's radio call of the game is available on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat. Stay tuned after the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game for a chance to win a puck signed by Spencer Foo.

TONIGHT

The Heat look to keep their win streak alive as they take on the Manitoba Moose this weekend, starting Saturday at noon Pacific. Stockton rides a four-game win streak into the meeting with the Central Division club, having earned a pair of wins over Iowa and victories against San Diego and Ontario over the recent stretch of games.

Stockton and Manitoba have a short history, splitting a two-game set earlier this season at Stockton Arena and playing just four times all-time in Winnipeg (Heat are 1-3 in those games).

HEAT CATCH FIRE The Stockton Heat are peaking, closing the month of March on a four-game win streak. The Heat finished the month of March with their best record for any month this season, going 7-3-0-1 in 11 games, and have a record of 10-4-0-1 in the last 15 contests to keep the squad in the hunt for the playoffs.

CARDIAC KIDS Stockton has shown a flair for the dramatic in recent weeks, playing in four wire-to-wire contests. Over the last stretch, Stockton has gotten game-winning goals with 2:10 left (Matthew Phillips - March 22), 53.6 seconds left (Curtis Lazar - March 24) and 13 seconds left (Juuso Valimaki - March 30) as well as a game-tying goal from Lazar with 1:06 left in a shootout win on Sunday.

HEADING NORTH With the NHL regular season coming to a close, Stockton has seen a pair of promising rookies head North with defenseman Juuso Valimaki and forward Dillon Dube earning recalls from the Flames. Valimaki logged extended minutes on the blue line for the Heat after joining the team in late January, completing his AHL stint with 14 points (5g,9a) and a plus-9 rating in 20 games with the Heat. Dube, second among AHL rookies in points per game (1.05), was recalled to Calgary on Wednesday.

GILLY GILLY Jon Gillies kept his momentum going last weekend as he wrapped up a string of 14-straight starts on Saturday, turning away 34 of 35 shots faced to improve his record to 9-4-0-1 in that span. In his last nine wins, Gillies has stopped 289 of 310 shots faced (.932 SVP) while allowing more than two goals just twice.

FILLING IT UP The Heat have set a new franchise high for goals in a season, currently sitting with 221 goals on the year to beat the previous high of 212 that was set during the 2016-17 season. Stockton's high-powered attack averages 3.51 goals per game, second-best in the AHL.

HEAT NAME TEAM AWARD WINNERS The Heat announced their yearly team award winners on Tuesday. Winners included Curtis Lazar (Team MVP), Alan Quine (Offensive Player of the Year), Adam Ollas Mattsson (Defensive Player of the Year), Dillon Dube (Rookie of the Year), Scott Sabourin (Unsung Hero), Ryan Lomberg (Fan Favorite) and Matt Taormina (Community Award).

