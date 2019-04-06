Bears Mourn Loss of Hall of Famer Roger DeJordy

April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) -The Hershey Bears mourn the loss of 2015 Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame inductee Roger DeJordy. He was 81.

DeJordy played for the Bears from 1962-70 and ranks fifth in club history in career goals (222), eighth in games (531) and points (448). A native of St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, DeJordy was the first player in Bears history to reach the 50-goal mark in a single season (52 in 1966-67) and was a member of Hershey's 1968-69 Calder Cup team. The forward spent his entire AHL career with Hershey and also produced 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 62 career playoff games for the Bears.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.