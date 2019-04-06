Bears Mourn Loss of Hall of Famer Roger DeJordy
April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) -The Hershey Bears mourn the loss of 2015 Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame inductee Roger DeJordy. He was 81.
DeJordy played for the Bears from 1962-70 and ranks fifth in club history in career goals (222), eighth in games (531) and points (448). A native of St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, DeJordy was the first player in Bears history to reach the 50-goal mark in a single season (52 in 1966-67) and was a member of Hershey's 1968-69 Calder Cup team. The forward spent his entire AHL career with Hershey and also produced 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 62 career playoff games for the Bears.
