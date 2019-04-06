Gulls Batter Reign, 6-1

San Diego began a two-game homestand with a 6-1 win over the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls have won back-to-back games and earned points in six of their last nine games (5-3-1-0).

The Gulls posted an 8-3-0-1 record over the Reign to conclude a 12-game season series tonight, with San Diego owning an all-time record of 29-16-1-2.

Sam Carrick became the first Gull to score 30 goals in a single season with his 29th and 30th goals, and he added an assist to set a new single-season club record for points (30-29=59, 58 games). Carrick surpassed the 57 points recorded by Brandon Montour (12-45=57, 68 games) and Chris Mueller (20-37=57, 63 games) in 2015-16. The three points (2-1=3) extended Carrick's point and assist streak to four games (3-4=7), and he now has 8-9=17 points his last 16 games in addition to 30 points (13-17=30) his last 31 games.

Chase De Leo recorded two points, including his first career shorthanded goal and team-leading 34th assist to extend his point streak to a career-tying eight straight games (3-9=12). De Leo tied his career high set earlier this season from Feb. 1-16 (7-4=11). The La Mirada, Calif. native also has recorded 11-16=27 points with a +21 rating his last 24 games. The two points also marked his 15th multi-point game.

Corey Tropp scored an unassisted goal 1:33 into the game to mark his 19th goal. Luke Gazdic scored 60 seconds later, his third goal and seventh point in 20 games this season. Carrick recorded the primary assist, while Jake Dotchin tallied his third assist of the season and has picked up 4-2=6 points his last eight games.

Justin Kloos scored at 3:56 of the second period to mark his 17th goal of the season and second in as many games. De Leo recorded the primary assist, while Kiefer Sherwood added his 12th assist on the goal and now has 3-2=5 points his last five games.

Andy Welinski and Ben Street tallied assists on the Carrick first period goal. Welinski added his 18th point to continue to pace Gulls defensemen in scoring and goals (8-10=18). Street picked up his third point the last two games (1-2=3) and has five points his last five games (3-2=5).

Kevin Boyle stopped 34-of-35 shots en route to his 24th win and improve to 19-7-1 record his last 28 games. Boyle now ranks tied for seventh among AHL goaltenders in wins.

The Gulls will conclude their 2018-19 home schedule on Wednesday, Apr. 10 vs. San Jose (7 p.m.) before putting the finishing touches on the regular season with a back-to-back matchup at the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, Apr. 12 (7:05 p.m. PT) and Saturday, Apr. 13 (7:05 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Sam Carrick

On the recent birth of his son and tonight's win

Pretty crazy last couple of days for sure. I'm so glad that I got to be there for the birth of my son. It goes to show you, with this team, it doesn't matter who is in the lineup. This team is going to battle every night. So glad the boys got the win on Wednesday and tonight was just another great effort by us.

On the playoff race

Two huge wins the last two games from us. One thing we learned from last year is that we can't really rely on anyone to do the job for us. It's going to be on us as a team. The funny thing is we have Tucson for the last two games of the year, which will be interesting. We have a big game on Wednesday against San Jose. We know that they're going to be hungry so we're looking forward to it.

On the win

It boosts moral. We know that we can win as a team, it doesn't matter who is in the lineup that night. We just have such a deep group here. Depending on what happens with the lineup changes in the next few days here, it doesn't really matter. We've had such a high-character group here. Guys, whether they are in or out of the lineup, nobody has really complained or said 'poor me.' They have been ready when called upon and that just boosts moral of the whole team. It's just a really special group here.

Luke Gazdic

On his return to the lineup recently

No one wants to be hurt, injured or sitting on the sidelines. We've got a little bit of a veteran problem too, only a certain amount of guys can dress a night. From day one, Dallas [Eakins] has made it known to me whenever I get in, I have to contribute and do the things that make me successful. That's what I tried to do tonight, tried to help the boys out on the scoresheet and, obviously, sticking up for my teammates a little bit.

On the strong start

It was honestly one of our keys to the game. Dallas really stressed on coming out and getting the first one, then resetting and possibly getting the second one and get them on their heels. It's a team that's obviously out of the playoffs and we're looking for any excuse for them to just kind of shut it down. I thought we did a heck of a job at that, coming hot right out of the gate and building off of it from there.

On Sam Carrick

It's hard to explain, seeing him on a daily basis, how professional he is and the person he is. He's three years younger than me and I look up to him. I'm looking to him for leadership and guidance. Playing with him is just a bonus. It's easy. Get the puck deep, go make a hit, make sure you get to the net and have your stick on the ice just like I did, because a lot of times you're going to get rewarded.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

We delivered the game plan. We've talked about the last few games, really focusing in on getting that first goal and tonight we wanted to get it early. We were able to do that. It was an excellent job, great commitment and great discipline by those guys that lace up their skates and have to go get the job done.

On Sam Carrick

He's been amazing. It's been a privilege for me. I saw Sam in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization when he turned pro. To see him grow, not only as a player but as a man, and now he's a father, he's having a hell of year on the ice. Thirty goals in 58 games. His positive effect on his teammates, our staff, our organization and this great city, it is just such a privilege for me personally to watch that young man grow into a man.

On Kevin Boyle

Kevin was excellent. We've been talking to Kevin a lot about being the guy, being a big game player and he certainly delivered tonight.

