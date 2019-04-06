Rampage Edge Condors for Comeback Win
April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Jake Walman's third-period power play goal was the game-winner as the San Antonio Rampage (29-37-7) earned a 4-2 comeback victory over the Bakersfield Condors (39-21-5) on Saturday night in front of 8,101 fans at the AT&T Center.
Joey LaLeggia notched two assists to extend his points streak to seven games, and Ryan Tesink netted his first career AHL goal.
The score was tied 2-2 midway through the third period when Evan Polei was sent off for hooking. On the ensuing power play, Walman beat Bakersfield goaltender Shane Starrett with a slap shot from the left circle at 9:09 for his third goal of the season and a 3-2 Rampage lead.
Nolan Stevens added his ninth of the season into an empty net with 1:33 left to secure the victory. It was seventh time in 38 games this season the Condors were defeated in regulation after scoring the game's first goal.
The Condors struck first at 12:40 of the first period when Ethan Bear's point shot found its way through traffic for his fifth of the season and a 1-0 Bakersfield lead. Bear made it 2-0 with another goal at 15:44 of the first, a one-timer from the top of the left circle that caught Jared Coreau out of the net.
The Rampage cut the deficit in half a 4:39 of the second period. Walman fired a shot from the right circle that bounced off of Starrett's chest. As he fell to the ice, Tesink curled the rebound around Starrett's pad for his first AHL goal in his 12th career AHL game.
Jordan Schmaltz tied the game at 7:58 of the second with his first goal of the season. His wrist shot from the right circle deflected off a Bakersfield skate before fluttering over Starrett's shoulder.
Coreau stopped 14 shots to earn his 13th win of the year. San Antonio limited the Condors to six shots over the final 40 minutes of play.
The victory moved the Rampage to within one win of matching the franchise record for home wins in a season. The Rampage have won 24 home games twice in their history. They have won 23 in 2018-19, with one home game left to play.
The Condors entered the game tied with the Chicago Wolves for the best winning percentage in the Western Conference. The Condors winning percentage currently sits at .638 despite four consecutive losses.
LaLeggia has three goals and nine points during his seven-game points streak, and 17 points in his last 17 games.
The Rampage begin a season-ending three-game series against the Texas Stars on Wednesday at the HEB Center at Cedar Park. The game begins at 7 p.m. CT and is available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.
RAMPAGE STATS:
Goals: Tesink (1), Schmaltz (1), Walman (3), Stevens (9)
Jared Coreau: 14 saves on 16 shots
Power Play: 1-for-3
Penalty Kill: 1-for-1
THREE STARS:
Jake Walman - SA
Jordan Schmaltz - SA
Joey LaLeggia - SA
Images from this story
|
Jake Walman of the San Antonio Rampage
(Will Abate)
