Iowa Drops 5-1 Contest to Milwaukee

April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





MILWAUKEE, WIS. - Iowa Wild (34-26-8-5; 81 pts.) fell to the Milwaukee Admirals (34-24-13-2; 83 pts.) by a score of 5-1 Saturday night.

Milwaukee took the 1-0 lead with a power-play goal from forward Cole Schneider at 9:45 in the first period. Defenseman Alexandre Carrier took a shot from the left point that was saved by goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (26 saves), but the rebound went right to Schneider. He picked up the loose puck and tucked it behind Kahkonen's left pad for his 20th of the season.

Forward Gerry Mayhew broke free on a breakaway at 11:32 in the first period and was hooked on his shooting attempt, giving the Wild its first penalty shot of the season. On the penalty shot, Mayhew was stoned by goaltender Troy Grosenick (27 saves), keeping the game at 1-0 in favor of the Admirals.

With 88 seconds remaining in the first period, Schneider notched his second of the game on a shorthanded tally, putting the home team up 2-0. Schneider and forward Tyler Gaudet engaged on a 2-on-1, where Gaudet slipped the puck over to Schneider for a clear lane to Kahkonen. Schneider then snuck the puck between Kahkonen's legs while being tripped for the tally.

At the end of the first period, Milwaukee led 2-0 while outshooting the Wild 12-11.

Milwaukee increased its lead to 3-0 when forward Phil Di Giuseppe recorded his fifth of the season at 15:29 in the middle frame. Di Giuseppe forced a turnover behind the Wild net, grabbed the puck and tossed it behind the goal line for a wrap-around tally.

Heading into the third period, Iowa trailed 3-0 with Milwaukee leading in shots 24-17.

Iowa got on the board with a shorthanded tally from forward Matt Read at 6:51 in the third period. Defenseman Carson Soucy took a shot that was blocked in the slot, where Read picked up the puck and fought off the Milwaukee defense. On his backhand, Read flipped the puck over Grosenick for his 16th of the season. Mayhew added the secondary assist on the play.

Just 24 seconds later, Milwaukee's Anthony Richard put the Admiral's lead back to three goals with his 23rd of the season. Richard jumped out for a breakaway and beat Kahkonen stick side for the unassisted tally.

At 16:48 in the third period, the Admirals pushed its lead to 5-1 with forward Joe Pendenza's seventh of the season. Skating down the right side of the ice, Pendenza snapped a shot off his backhand over Kahkonen's left shoulder. Forward Eeli Tolvanen recorded the only assist on the play.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Admirals defeated the Wild by a score of 5-1. Final shot totals were 31-28 for Milwaukee. Iowa went 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Iowa's 5-1 loss to the Admirals extended the team's winless streak to eight games. Iowa also dropped to fifth place in the division with the loss.

The Wild head to Grand Rapids to take on the Griffins Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.

